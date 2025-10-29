‘I visited the G-spot of Europe – I’m so glad I found it’

I had the time of my life

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Before I visited the so-called G-spot of Europe, I had no idea of its nickname.

However, according to an x-rated marketing campaign, the Eastern capital is known as such as nobody knows where it is, but when you find it, it’s amazing.

Having visited, I can see why such a name is apt.

The Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, is at the top of the list of trending, must-visit destinations, according to KAYAK’s Summer Savings 2025 Report, and a top destination for British tourists.

The travel company found a 105% increase in flight searches from the UK compared to last year, with flights as cheap as £32 in March, according to Skyscanner.

Aside from the dirt cheap flight prices, Vilnius has a whole lot to offer for Brits.

Why Vilnius is the perfect destination

No matter the time of year, Vilnius is a great place to visit.

I visited in June, and despite it being peak season, it was still a complete bargain for a few days away.

A typical two-night stay costs approximately £236.51, including meals, drinks, sightseeing, and transport. This translates to about £118 per person.

And not to forget, a pint of domestic beer in Vilnius will set you back between 3 and 5 euros (£2.53 and £4.21), according to financial tech firm Wise.

Some would argue the price of that pint alone is reason enough to hop on a flight to Lithuania’s capital, especially compared to an £8 pint in central London.

It’s not just the cost that is reason to go, though.

From food and drink to culture and history, the G-spot of Europe has it all to offer.

Even though it’s been months since my trip, I’m still thinking about the burrata pizza from Casa La Familia.

Lusting for a cosy yet lively pub to have a decent pint in? Look no further than Būsi trečias.

In terms of things to do, history buffs will feel right at home. We visited the Museum of Occupations and Freedom Fights, which tracks the history of both the Soviet and Nazi occupations of Lithuania.

You can also spend hours happily wandering the historic streets of the UNESCO-listed old town, and stumble across beautiful buildings such as the stunning Church of St. Francis of Assisi.

If you fancy climbing up to a viewpoint, Gediminas Castle gives you a great view across the whole city.

Last but not least, the bohemian Užupis district is definitely worth having a look at for those who love all things alternative.