Travellers praise 'life saving' holiday item that's less than £20.

It works ‘amazingly’

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

There’s nothing worse than arriving at your holiday destination and seeing your phone is running out battery.

This affordable power bank is a life saver that travellers are raving about, with a price mark of £16.99, and it’ll make sure your phone never runs out of juice.

The fast charger will fuel your phone up to 60% battery in just half an hour, so you’ll be back online in no time, and ready to enjoy your trip.

It’s powerful enough to last entire weekends, which is perfect for city breaks or festivals, and can charge your phone a number of times across this time period.

Plus it’s small enough to fit into your pocket, handbag or backpack so you can take it everywhere with you on your trip.

The popular power bank has been discounted in a limited time deal on Amazon, with 87% off at just £16.99.

It’s compatible with iPhones, Samsung and Android models, and has a multi-port design, so you can charge your phone, headphones and more at the same time.

Customers who have already purchased the power bank have given it an average rating of 4.8 on the Amazon website.

“It is a very important and essential item needed when we go out and about,” said one reviewer.

Another five-star review reads: “Product works amazingly, provides fast charging, nice design, not weighty, love the little screen.”

Somebody else noted that the affordable power bank is “excellent quality and value for money”.

While another rave review said: “It charges my devices quickly and efficiently, and the battery life is excellent.”

You can shop the discounted power bank for £16.99, which has been discounted by 87% for a limited time from Amazon here.



