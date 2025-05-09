Travel expert reveals the biggest mistake you’re making on an all-inclusive holiday

This travel expert has a warning for people with all-inclusive holidays booked

Is anyone else dreaming about heading on their summer holidays? A travel expert is urging anyone with an all-inclusive holiday booked to be extra careful before they get carried away at the bar.

We’re not talking about sacrificing your 4pm pina coladas, but being more careful when you are ordering drinks.

Travel expert Kelly Magyarics said people aren’t making the most of their all-inclusive breaks.

She told Business Insider: “Not all drinks at all inclusive resorts are created equally.”

She explained that people should mix up their drink order to ensure the staff are using the best alcohol.

“Upgrade your piña colada by requesting it with dark or aged rum instead of white, which gives it much more flavour,” she said.

Another drink to stay away from is blended frozen drinks. As much as we love a frozen pina colada, you’re not getting your money’s worth it.

Kelly said: “If you keep hitting the swim-up bar to order blended concoctions, you’re going to end up drinking a zillion calories and probably getting a stomachache or killer hangover to boot.”

Your all-inclusive trip will be worth every penny if you follow these tips.

Jetting off this summer? Make sure you don’t get caught out by extra charges

We all know that airlines love to charge extra for oversized luggage, so make sure you don’t get caught out.

The perfect travel bag, designed to fit Ryanair carry-on requirements has been discounted for a limited time only.

The under-seat anti-theft carry-on backpack complete with a water bottle holder currently has 15 per cent off on Amazon where you can currently buy it for £16.89.

The travel backpack is meticulously crafted to meet the size requirements of Ryanair, measuring at 40x20x25 cm.

This compact size ensures that you can effortlessly stow it in the overhead compartment or under the seat, making it an ideal carry-on companion for your travels.

It is also suitable for EasyJet, Wizz Air, TUI Airlines, Vueling etc.

It features a front zip pocket for quick access to items, two side pockets to store your water bottles or your umbrella for easy access, multiple interior compartments for different uses and separate wet pocket for wet towels or toiletries.

The backpack has enough practical space to bring you organised and tidy storage and make it easy for you to find your belongings.

The backpack includes a hidden back zippered pocket, strategically placed for storing important documents, wallets, or gadgets securely against your body, deterring potential theft attempts.

The straps are padded while the ergonomic design helps distribute weight evenly, reducing strain on your shoulders and back even during long hours of wear.