Search icon

Travel

09th May 2025

Travel expert reveals the biggest mistake you’re making on an all-inclusive holiday

JOE

This travel expert has a warning for people with all-inclusive holidays booked

Is anyone else dreaming about heading on their summer holidays? A travel expert is urging anyone with an all-inclusive holiday booked to be extra careful before they get carried away at the bar.

We’re not talking about sacrificing your 4pm pina coladas, but being more careful when you are ordering drinks.

Travel expert Kelly Magyarics said people aren’t making the most of their all-inclusive breaks.

She told Business Insider: “Not all drinks at all inclusive resorts are created equally.”

She explained that people should mix up their drink order to ensure the staff are using the best alcohol.

“Upgrade your piña colada by requesting it with dark or aged rum instead of white, which gives it much more flavour,” she said.

Another drink to stay away from is blended frozen drinks. As much as we love a frozen pina colada, you’re not getting your money’s worth it.

Kelly said: “If you keep hitting the swim-up bar to order blended concoctions, you’re going to end up drinking a zillion calories and probably getting a stomachache or killer hangover to boot.”

Your all-inclusive trip will be worth every penny if you follow these tips.

Jetting off this summer? Make sure you don’t get caught out by extra charges

We all know that airlines love to charge extra for oversized luggage, so make sure you don’t get caught out.

The perfect travel bag, designed to fit Ryanair carry-on requirements has been discounted for a limited time only.

The under-seat anti-theft carry-on backpack complete with a water bottle holder currently has 15 per cent off on Amazon where you can currently buy it for £16.89.

The travel backpack is meticulously crafted to meet the size requirements of Ryanair, measuring at 40x20x25 cm.

This compact size ensures that you can effortlessly stow it in the overhead compartment or under the seat, making it an ideal carry-on companion for your travels.

It is also suitable for EasyJet, Wizz Air, TUI Airlines, Vueling etc.

It features a front zip pocket for quick access to items, two side pockets to store your water bottles or your umbrella for easy access, multiple interior compartments for different uses and separate wet pocket for wet towels or toiletries.

The backpack has enough practical space to bring you organised and tidy storage and make it easy for you to find your belongings.

The backpack includes a hidden back zippered pocket, strategically placed for storing important documents, wallets, or gadgets securely against your body, deterring potential theft attempts.

The straps are padded while the ergonomic design helps distribute weight evenly, reducing strain on your shoulders and back even during long hours of wear.

Topics:

Holidays,Summer,Travel

RELATED ARTICLES

British Airways plane caught fire during take-off after pilot confused left and right

British Airways

British Airways plane caught fire during take-off after pilot confused left and right

By Sean Crosbie

Underrated European city is the ‘new Cannes’ where pints are just £3

Athens

Underrated European city is the ‘new Cannes’ where pints are just £3

By Charlie Herbert

Portable BBQ that folds completely flat is the ultimate festival and camping hack

bbq

Portable BBQ that folds completely flat is the ultimate festival and camping hack

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Major UK city to introduce tourist tax from June

Finance

Major UK city to introduce tourist tax from June

By Dan Seddon

Ryanair cabin crew shares tip to be able to sit together for free

Airplane

Ryanair cabin crew shares tip to be able to sit together for free

By JOE

Tourists coming to the UK will need to pay to enter the country from this week

ETA

Tourists coming to the UK will need to pay to enter the country from this week

By Zoe Hodges

Happiest country in the world will pay Brits £20,000 to move there

Lifestyle

Happiest country in the world will pay Brits £20,000 to move there

By Harry Warner

Ryanair launches £15 flight to Italian destination where wine is £3 a bottle

Italy

Ryanair launches £15 flight to Italian destination where wine is £3 a bottle

By Zoe Hodges

New travel advice issued for Turkey as Brits warned to ‘leave the area’

Protests

New travel advice issued for Turkey as Brits warned to ‘leave the area’

By Zoe Hodges

Star-studded satirical drama about Hollywood party from hell available to watch now

Pedro Pascal

Star-studded satirical drama about Hollywood party from hell available to watch now

By Stephen Porzio

Viewers hail ‘greatest’ war film a ‘must watch masterpiece’

Viewers hail ‘greatest’ war film a ‘must watch masterpiece’

By Ava Keady

Craig David says Bo Selecta ‘ruined his life’

Craig David

Craig David says Bo Selecta ‘ruined his life’

By JOE

Election of new Pope Leo XIVx ‘could fulfill 900-year-old prophecy’ about the end of the world

Election of new Pope Leo XIVx ‘could fulfill 900-year-old prophecy’ about the end of the world

By Ava Keady

Family uses AI to bring back man shot to death to address his killer in court

AI

Family uses AI to bring back man shot to death to address his killer in court

By Sean Crosbie

Doctor issues warning for those who get less than six hours of sleep at night

doctor

Doctor issues warning for those who get less than six hours of sleep at night

By Dan Seddon

MORE FROM JOE

Adolescence director and young star reunite for powerful Sam Fender video

Adolescence director and young star reunite for powerful Sam Fender video

By Ava Keady

People think there’s an NSFW mistake in new portrait of King Charles III

king charles III

People think there’s an NSFW mistake in new portrait of King Charles III

By Sean Crosbie

Serious concerns raised over Pope Leo XIV’s alleged handling of sexual abuse cases

Serious concerns raised over Pope Leo XIV’s alleged handling of sexual abuse cases

By Ava Keady

Anne Robinson says she wouldn’t be allowed to call people fat on TV anymore

Anne Robinson

Anne Robinson says she wouldn’t be allowed to call people fat on TV anymore

By Sean Crosbie

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 450

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 450

By Charlie Herbert

Molly-Mae finally confirms she’s back with Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae finally confirms she’s back with Tommy Fury

By Kat O'Connor

Load more stories