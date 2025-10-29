Search icon

29th Oct 2025

Incredible city with hidden-gem Christmas market where pints are cheaper than water

JOE

The dream combo of Christmas markets and cheap pints

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

The ‘cheapest city for beer’ in Europe is also home to one of the best hidden-gem Christmas markets on the continent as well and less than a £50 return flight away.

Located in the east of Hungary, Debrecen is the capital of the country’s Northern Great Plain region and is widely accepted to be the destination for the cheapest pint in Europe.

According to pintprice.com, a pint of beer in Debrecen will set you back just 82p on average.

And you can get even lower prices depending on your tipple, with a pint of Soproni lager costing only 79p.

This is cheaper than you’d get a bottle of water for in most shops in the UK.

And with December round the corner, you can get your festive fix in the city as well. In 2022, Debrecen was at number five in Travelmag’s list of the 20 most charming small Christmas Markets in Europe.

Debrecen’s Christmas market was voted as one of the best small markets in Europe (Visit Debrecen)

A flight to get there will last less than three hours, and if you pick the right day and time you can nab return flights for less than £50.

The city has plenty of history and culture to offer along with cheap prices and Christmas markets. The former capital of Hungary, it’s the country’s second-largest city and is also one of its most historic.

Some of its sights include the golden Calvinist Great Church, the historic Aranybika hotel and Debrecen’s central square, along with its thermal baths and plenty of museums.

And you can also find a UNESCO World Heritage Site, in the form of Hortobagy National Park, which is north of the city centre. This is a huge area of plains and wetlands, and home to some impressive wildlife.

You can find flights here.

Topics:

Christmas markets,debrecen,Hungary

