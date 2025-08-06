Search icon

Travel

06th Aug 2025

Holidaymakers find incredible hack that lets you use your phone data abroad

Stephen Hurrell

Holidaymakers find incredible hack that lets you use your phone data abroad

You can save on data roaming

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Holiday makers have found the perfect travel hack for anybody who wants to avoid huge data roaming charges from O2, Three, and EE.

Many of the major mobile networks charge hefty fees each day to use your data in the EU and other countries around the world and it can add up to a big bill at the end of your holiday.

Three charges £2 per day for Europe and £5 for the rest of the world, meaning a two week holiday can cost as much as £70 to use your allowance while you are away.

The normal alternative for those who do not want to pay too much for using data abroad is to buy a temporary SIM card in the country you visit and switch it with your existing SIM for cheaper data but holidaymakers have found an easier and simpler way to save money on using your phone one holiday.

A company called Roamless has launched an eSim that can be switched on when you travel abroad. The eSim allows you to access local data networks and costs $1.45/GB of data.

The service does not need you to switch out your existing SIM card and data you buy can be saved an used on later trips abroad if you do not use it all.

A Reddit user said: “When you’re in three different countries over a span of three weeks, you don’t want to be pulling out a SIM and keeping track of them all. Roamless auto-switches their eSIM to roam in whichever country you’re in and their rates are competitive. And their best point is that your purchase doesn’t expire.”

Another added: “I use Roamless, it works well in Europe with IP address from Belgium. I appreciate their no expiration policy, so you can have always some data available until you need it. I have it activated in low data mode on iPhone as backup network and it keeps me connected to 3 other carriers if my carrier doesn’t have signal.

“It’s legit and their customer support is nearly instant.”

There are two options RoamlessFLEX for pay-as-you-go data that never expires, or RoamlessFIX for 30-day prepaid plans by country or region.

JOE readers can get an exclusive discount on their first purchase with Roamless. The offer is available for new users and offers 20% off your first purchase when you use the code JOERM20 during checkout.

This code is valid until 11:59pm on 31 December, 2025, so there’s plenty of time to make the most of the offer ahead of your trip in 2025.

Head to roamless.com to find out more and to sign up.

Topics:

Affiliate,Travel

RELATED ARTICLES

Last minute Post Malone tickets are available for his UK tour dates

Affiliate

Last minute Post Malone tickets are available for his UK tour dates

By Jonny Yates

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Max UK prices leaked as launch nears

Affiliate

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Max UK prices leaked as launch nears

By Stephen Hurrell

Lego gives fans an important update on new Pokemon collection

Affiliate

Lego gives fans an important update on new Pokemon collection

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Cruise ship worker jumped overboard to his death after ‘stabbing female colleague’

Cruise ship

Cruise ship worker jumped overboard to his death after ‘stabbing female colleague’

By Dan Seddon

US airplane plummets hundreds of feet to avoid fighter jet, injuring two

Airplane

US airplane plummets hundreds of feet to avoid fighter jet, injuring two

By Dan Seddon

JD Vance to have family summer holiday in the Cotswolds

Donald Trump

JD Vance to have family summer holiday in the Cotswolds

By Dan Seddon

Ryanair-approved cabin bag is on sale for less than £15 from Amazon

Affiliate

Ryanair-approved cabin bag is on sale for less than £15 from Amazon

By Jonny Yates

Boeing passenger plane catches fire shortly after takeoff

Airplane

Boeing passenger plane catches fire shortly after takeoff

By Dan Seddon

Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to passengers booking flights to ‘get prepared now’

Instagram

Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to passengers booking flights to ‘get prepared now’

By Dan Seddon

Ibiza Final Boss offered free accommodation to keep the party going

Ibiza

Ibiza Final Boss offered free accommodation to keep the party going

By JOE

Petition to call an immediate general election passes 100,000 signatures

General Election

Petition to call an immediate general election passes 100,000 signatures

By Ava Keady

Supermarket to close 17 stores and cut 3600 jobs across the UK

economic struggle

Supermarket to close 17 stores and cut 3600 jobs across the UK

By Erin McLaughlin

MasterChef to return tonight with sacked hosts Gregg Wallace and John Torode

BBC

MasterChef to return tonight with sacked hosts Gregg Wallace and John Torode

By Erin McLaughlin

Frugal millennials consider installing ‘spy-in-the-car’ black box gadgets to slash insurance premiums

Frugal millennials consider installing ‘spy-in-the-car’ black box gadgets to slash insurance premiums

By JOE

There’s a reason you’re seeing the ‘Alpaca Back and Sides’ all over the UK right now

There’s a reason you’re seeing the ‘Alpaca Back and Sides’ all over the UK right now

By Sarah McKenna Barry

MORE FROM JOE

KFC and Greggs are coming together for the ‘crossover of the century’

Collab

KFC and Greggs are coming together for the ‘crossover of the century’

By Ava Keady

‘Ibiza final boss’ finally breaks silence after being identified online

Ibiza

‘Ibiza final boss’ finally breaks silence after being identified online

By Harry Warner

An extremely tense thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Movies On TV

An extremely tense thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Partner of Oasis fan who fell to his death pays heartbreaking tribute to ‘soulmate’

Oasis

Partner of Oasis fan who fell to his death pays heartbreaking tribute to ‘soulmate’

By Ava Keady

Gary Lineker ‘signs massive deal’ with ITV to host new show

Gary Lineker ‘signs massive deal’ with ITV to host new show

By Joseph Loftus

The Walking Dead star Kelley Mack dies aged 33

kelley mack

The Walking Dead star Kelley Mack dies aged 33

By Joseph Loftus

Load more stories