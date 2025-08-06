Holidaymakers find incredible hack that lets you use your phone data abroad

You can save on data roaming

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Holiday makers have found the perfect travel hack for anybody who wants to avoid huge data roaming charges from O2, Three, and EE.

Many of the major mobile networks charge hefty fees each day to use your data in the EU and other countries around the world and it can add up to a big bill at the end of your holiday.

Three charges £2 per day for Europe and £5 for the rest of the world, meaning a two week holiday can cost as much as £70 to use your allowance while you are away.

The normal alternative for those who do not want to pay too much for using data abroad is to buy a temporary SIM card in the country you visit and switch it with your existing SIM for cheaper data but holidaymakers have found an easier and simpler way to save money on using your phone one holiday.

A company called Roamless has launched an eSim that can be switched on when you travel abroad. The eSim allows you to access local data networks and costs $1.45/GB of data.

The service does not need you to switch out your existing SIM card and data you buy can be saved an used on later trips abroad if you do not use it all.

A Reddit user said: “When you’re in three different countries over a span of three weeks, you don’t want to be pulling out a SIM and keeping track of them all. Roamless auto-switches their eSIM to roam in whichever country you’re in and their rates are competitive. And their best point is that your purchase doesn’t expire.”

Another added: “I use Roamless, it works well in Europe with IP address from Belgium. I appreciate their no expiration policy, so you can have always some data available until you need it. I have it activated in low data mode on iPhone as backup network and it keeps me connected to 3 other carriers if my carrier doesn’t have signal.

“It’s legit and their customer support is nearly instant.”

There are two options RoamlessFLEX for pay-as-you-go data that never expires, or RoamlessFIX for 30-day prepaid plans by country or region.

JOE readers can get an exclusive discount on their first purchase with Roamless. The offer is available for new users and offers 20% off your first purchase when you use the code JOERM20 during checkout.

This code is valid until 11:59pm on 31 December, 2025, so there’s plenty of time to make the most of the offer ahead of your trip in 2025.

Head to roamless.com to find out more and to sign up.