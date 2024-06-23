Search icon

Travel

23rd Jun 2024

Europe’s ‘cheapest city for beer’ where pints cost five times less than UK average

Charlie Herbert

Europe's 'cheapest city for beer' where pints cost five times less than UK average

It’s not far away either

The price of everything is sky high and the UK is being battered by stormy weather. So how does a holiday destination with incredibly cheap beer sound?

Well, it turns out ‘cheapest city for beer’ in Europe is less than a three hour flight from here.

Located in the east of Hungary, Debrecen is the capital of the country’s Northern Great Plain region and is said to be home to the cheapest pint in Europe.

According to pintprice.com, a pint of beer in Debrecen will set you back just 82p on average.

And you can get even lower prices depending on your tipple, with a pint of Soproni lager costing only 79p.

Meanwhile, here in the UK the average price for a pint from a pub is now well above £4. According to data from the Office for National Statistics, the average price of a pint of draught lager is £4.77.

Some quick maths will let you know that a pint in the UK is therefore more than five times more expensive than a pint in Debrecen.

Debrecen is the second largest city in Hungary (Getty)

You can get there for a budget price as well if you pick the right flights. On Skyscanner, you can nab a return flight to Debrecen from Luton in October for as little as £23.

A Wizz Air flight will get you there in 2 hours 40 minutes, which isn’t much longer than getting from London to Manchester by train nowadays.

Be warned though – it’s unlikely to be warmer in Debrecen, so pack some winter clothes.

The city has plenty of history and culture to offer along with cheap prices as well. The former capital of Hungary, it’s the country’s second-largest city and is also one of its most historic.

Some of its sights include the golden Calvinist Great Church, the historic Aranybika hotel and Debrecen’s central square, along with its thermal baths and plenty of museums.

Related links:

Topics:

Beer,Hungary,Money,Pint

RELATED ARTICLES

Why both Euro 2024 matches will be on at the same time tonight

euro 2024

Why both Euro 2024 matches will be on at the same time tonight

By Harry Warner

National Lottery winner ‘wants to go back on benefits’ after spending £80k winnings in weeks

Lottery

National Lottery winner ‘wants to go back on benefits’ after spending £80k winnings in weeks

By Charlie Herbert

How to watch Scotland vs Hungary tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

euro 2024

How to watch Scotland vs Hungary tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Ryanair selling flights to Italy, Spain and Germany from £16.99 for just 48 hours

Holiday

Ryanair selling flights to Italy, Spain and Germany from £16.99 for just 48 hours

By Charlie Herbert

Nine-hour British Airways ‘flight to nowhere’ travels from London to London

Air Travel

Nine-hour British Airways ‘flight to nowhere’ travels from London to London

By Charlie Herbert

People are only just discovering the ‘Ibiza of the UK’ which has better vibes and cheaper drinks

Cornwall

People are only just discovering the ‘Ibiza of the UK’ which has better vibes and cheaper drinks

By Charlie Herbert

Flights to Italy’s ‘best kept secret’ are available from the UK for just £15

Europe

Flights to Italy’s ‘best kept secret’ are available from the UK for just £15

By JOE

Why Heineken is the perfect beer to pair food with

Amsterdam

Why Heineken is the perfect beer to pair food with

By Charlie Herbert

Airline introduces ‘adult-only’ zones on flights

Air Travel

Airline introduces ‘adult-only’ zones on flights

By Charlie Herbert

Man City may face more than 115 charges after new claim emerges

Football

Man City may face more than 115 charges after new claim emerges

By Callum Boyle

Woman wins millions after suing mum’s GP for allowing her to be born

GP

Woman wins millions after suing mum’s GP for allowing her to be born

By Ryan Price

Antiques Roadshow guest refuses to sell statues she discovered in skip after specialist’s warning

Antiques Roadshow

Antiques Roadshow guest refuses to sell statues she discovered in skip after specialist’s warning

By Ryan Price

‘I want to give my son a gender neutral name, but people are saying that he will resent it in the future’

Baby

‘I want to give my son a gender neutral name, but people are saying that he will resent it in the future’

By Ryan Price

Seaside town with ‘rowdy’ reputation named UK’s friendliest destination

Blackpool

Seaside town with ‘rowdy’ reputation named UK’s friendliest destination

By Ryan Price

Spain could break German employment law if Lamine Yamal features again at Euro 2024

Football

Spain could break German employment law if Lamine Yamal features again at Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Sir David Jason and Nicholas Lynhurst’s relationship has ‘rapidly deteriorated’

David Jason

Sir David Jason and Nicholas Lynhurst’s relationship has ‘rapidly deteriorated’

By Nina McLaughlin

Arsenal linked with Eberechi Eze as Palace star says it’s his dream to play for boyhood club

Arsenal

Arsenal linked with Eberechi Eze as Palace star says it’s his dream to play for boyhood club

By Harry Warner

Hospice nurse shares the one thing that ‘nearly everyone’ sees before they die

Death

Hospice nurse shares the one thing that ‘nearly everyone’ sees before they die

By Ryan Price

Man spends £78 on shipping container – then sells to Elon Musk for over £600,000

Elon Musk

Man spends £78 on shipping container – then sells to Elon Musk for over £600,000

By JOE

Alan Hansen discharged from hospital

Alan Hansen

Alan Hansen discharged from hospital

By Callum Boyle

Miller & Carter’s strict dress code that causes customers to be denied entry

Miller & Carter’s strict dress code that causes customers to be denied entry

By Joseph Loftus

Load more stories