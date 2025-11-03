One of the saddest books of all time is available in the Kindle sale

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it

I am adding this book to my to-be-read pile immediately

There are so many incredible novels out there that have made me cry like a baby, but one book has been crowned the saddest book of all time.

Like Graham in The Holiday, I’m a big weeper, but there are some books that have left me sobbing like there’s no tomorrow.

However, I’ve not yet read A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara, and now I’m slightly nervous to.

The book has been included in the Kindle deals for November, and is currently on sale for just £1.99.

Many fellow bookworms have been raving about the book for years, but it’s one I’ve never gotten around to reading.

Experts confirmed that A Little Life had a 90% chance of making readers cry.

Thirteen Reasons Why by Jay Asher and All the Bright Places by Jennifer Niven share the tenth place spot with a 76% chance of eliciting tears.

It comes as no surprise to see All the Bright Places feature in the top 10. The Jennifer Niven novel is one of my all time favourite novels, but so unbelievably heartbreaking at the same time.

You can check out the top 10 saddest books below:

A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara

Wave by Sonali Deraniyagala

I Fell in Love with Hope by Lancali

A Thousand Boy Kisses by Tillie Cole

Tears of a Tiger by Sharon M. Draper

Men We Reaped by Jesmyn Ward

Blood Sisters by Vanessa Lillie

Girl in Pieces by Kathleen Glasgow

Night by Elie Wiesel

Thirteen Reasons Why by Jay Asher

All The Bright Places by Jennifer Niven

What is the saddest book you’ve ever read?

