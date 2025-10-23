The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 474

Quiz me quick
It's Friday, the weekend is here, and that can only mean one thing – the JOE Friday Pub Quiz.
So, here it is guys: the weekend the clocks go back. Winter is coming, and it’s time to batten down the hatches. But it’s not all dark evenings and chilly mornings. First, it’s an extra hour in bed on Sunday morning, then it’s Halloween, Bonfire Night, and December all to come. We’ll cross the January bridge when we come to it.
This week, you can look forward to rounds on flags (a timeless classic) and famous duos to lift any looming winter gloom. It’s always bright skies and sunshine here on the pub quiz.
How many primary colours are there?
-
-
-
-
-
How many days was Ange Postecoglou in charge of Nottingham Forest for?
-
-
-
-
-
Who is Dua Lipa's fiance?
-
-
-
-
-
Which nation's flag is this?
-
-
-
-
-
What are the first names of musical duo Simon & Garfunkel?
-
-
-
-
-
