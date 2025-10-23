The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 474

Quiz me quick

So, here it is guys: the weekend the clocks go back. Winter is coming, and it’s time to batten down the hatches. But it’s not all dark evenings and chilly mornings. First, it’s an extra hour in bed on Sunday morning, then it’s Halloween, Bonfire Night, and December all to come. We’ll cross the January bridge when we come to it.

This week, you can look forward to rounds on flags (a timeless classic) and famous duos to lift any looming winter gloom. It’s always bright skies and sunshine here on the pub quiz.

ROUND 1: General knowledge



How many primary colours are there? Three Five Four Correct! Wrong! What is the name for a phobia of heights? Loftiphobia Acrophobia Hautiphobia Correct! Wrong! Donald Trump is demolishing the East Wing of the White House so that he can build what? A gallery A cinema A ballroom Correct! Wrong! What is the national currency of Turkey? Lira Dinar Krone Correct! Wrong! What is the name of the river that flows through Dublin? River Shannon River Liffey River Lagan Correct! Wrong! ROUND 2: Sport



How many days was Ange Postecoglou in charge of Nottingham Forest for? 39 49 59 Correct! Wrong! Who are the top scoring team in the Premier League so far this season? Arsenal Chelsea Manchester City Correct! Wrong! A game of baseball is made up of how many innings? Nine Eleven Seven Correct! Wrong! Which of these Winter Olympic sports has Great Britain never won a gold medal in? Bobsleigh Snowboarding Figure skating Correct! Wrong! Heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker is from what country? Denmark New Zealand USA Correct! Wrong! ROUND 3: Entertainment



Who is Dua Lipa's fiance? Harris Dickinson Callum Turner Jacob Elordi Correct! Wrong! What job did Greg Davies and Romesh Ranganathan both have before becoming comedians? Teacher Accountant Doctor Correct! Wrong! What is the capital of Westeros in Game of Thrones? King's Landing Winterfell Braavos Correct! Wrong! Which US city is widely credited as the birthplace of grunge music? Chicago Seattle New York Correct! Wrong! What is the highest grossing horror film of all time? It Sinners The Exorcist Correct! Wrong! ROUND 4: Flags



Which nation's flag is this? Albania Turkey Armenia Correct! Wrong! Which nation's flag is this? Cuba Panama Haiti Correct! Wrong! Which nation's flag is this? Tonga Madagascar Papua New Guinea Correct! Wrong! Which nation's flag is this? Cameroon Gabon Ethiopia Correct! Wrong! Which nation's flag is this? Lebanon Andorra Libya Correct! Wrong! ROUND 5: Duos



What are the first names of musical duo Simon & Garfunkel? Herbie and Carl Darryl and John Paul and Art Correct! Wrong! Complete this infamous crime duo: Bonnie and... Clive Claude Clyde Correct! Wrong! What is the surname of these acting sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley? Olsen Clausen Jepsen Correct! Wrong! What are this iconic duo known as? The Blues Brothers The Swing Siblings The Trumpet Twins Correct! Wrong! Who plays Batman in the 1997 flop Batman & Robin? Michael Keaton Keanu Reeves George Clooney Correct! Wrong!

