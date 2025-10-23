Search icon

Quiz

23rd Oct 2025

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 474

Charlie Herbert

IN PARTNERSHIP WITH

Logo Partner
joe friday pub quiz week 474

Quiz me quick

It’s Friday, the weekend is here, and that can only mean one thing – the JOE Friday Pub Quiz. And we’re teaming up with BOYLE Casino, where the message is simple: Back Yourself. Backing yourself is what it’s always about on the JOE Pub Quiz, picking your answers with confidence, all in search of the glory of group chat bragging rights.

So, here it is guys: the weekend the clocks go back. Winter is coming, and it’s time to batten down the hatches. But it’s not all dark evenings and chilly mornings. First, it’s an extra hour in bed on Sunday morning, then it’s Halloween, Bonfire Night, and December all to come. We’ll cross the January bridge when we come to it.

This week, you can look forward to rounds on flags (a timeless classic) and famous duos to lift any looming winter gloom. It’s always bright skies and sunshine here on the pub quiz.

Share the quiz to show your results !

Just tell us who you are to view your results !

JOE Friday pub quiz week 474 I got %%score%% of %%total%% right

18+ | Gamble responsibly


Topics:

Entertainment,general knowledge,Sport,The JOE Friday Pub Quiz

RELATED ARTICLES

Europa League games forced to change kick off time by two hours

Europa League

Europa League games forced to change kick off time by two hours

By Sammi Minion

Paul Rudd says Gogglebox wouldn’t work in America because Americans aren’t clever enough

Entertainment

Paul Rudd says Gogglebox wouldn’t work in America because Americans aren’t clever enough

By Nina McLaughlin

Kate Scott suffers wardrobe malfunction live on CBS leaving Thierry Henry shocked

Champions League

Kate Scott suffers wardrobe malfunction live on CBS leaving Thierry Henry shocked

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 69

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 69

By Stephen Porzio

The FootballJOE Quiz #49: Famous Faces

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #49: Famous Faces

By Sammi Minion

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 68

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 68

By Stephen Porzio

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 473

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 473

By Charlie Herbert

The FootballJOE Quiz #48: Famous Faces

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #48: Famous Faces

By Sammi Minion

The FootballJOE Quiz #47: Famous Faces

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #47: Famous Faces

By Sammi Minion

Doctor shares the age that you should permanently stop drinking alcohol

Alcohol

Doctor shares the age that you should permanently stop drinking alcohol

By Joseph Loftus

Keir Starmer issues statement about digital ID cards

digital id

Keir Starmer issues statement about digital ID cards

By Joseph Loftus

Three-quarters of Brits support a wealth tax, YouGov poll finds

News

Three-quarters of Brits support a wealth tax, YouGov poll finds

By Harry Warner

Kim Kardashian suffers brain aneurysm

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian suffers brain aneurysm

By JOE

Mum breaks silence after giving birth to giant 13-pound baby boy

Baby

Mum breaks silence after giving birth to giant 13-pound baby boy

By Her.ie

Safest countries for Brits to flock to if WW3 erupts have been revealed

News

Safest countries for Brits to flock to if WW3 erupts have been revealed

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Football world is torn over Florian Wirtz after ‘Bundesliga tax’ performance against Frankfurt

Florian Wirtz

Football world is torn over Florian Wirtz after ‘Bundesliga tax’ performance against Frankfurt

By Sammi Minion

Putin tests nuclear missiles after meeting with Trump falls through

News

Putin tests nuclear missiles after meeting with Trump falls through

By Harry Warner

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman to leave Strictly Come Dancing

Entertainment

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman to leave Strictly Come Dancing

By Harry Warner

Energy supplier with thousands of customers could go into administration within days

electricity

Energy supplier with thousands of customers could go into administration within days

By Harry Warner

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 69

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 69

By Stephen Porzio

Morrisons announces ‘end of an era’ change for 497 supermarkets

Morrisons announces ‘end of an era’ change for 497 supermarkets

By Joseph Loftus

Load more stories