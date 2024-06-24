Search icon

Football

24th Jun 2024

Quiz: How well do you know the youngest players throughout the history of the Euros?

Callum Boyle

JOE quiz Euros

The future of football

Over the years the Euros has given a platform to some of the brightest talents in football.

Whether that be through a surprise call up or they’ve had a breakthrough season for their club, the chance to feature on the international stage can make or break a career so early on.

Some thrive under the pressure and some struggle to cope with the eyes of an entire continent on them at once.

The 2024 edition of the Euros is no different as teams look towards the younger generation to take them to glory in Berlin.

To champion them, this quiz is all about the youngster players throughout the history of the tournament.

Some names are tougher than others to get but true football fanatics are guaranteed to get at least seven (I think).

The very best of luck!

If the quiz doesn’t work down below then just click the link here

UEFA issues stark response to criticism over handling of Barnabas Varga incident 

By Jacob Entwistle

Gary Lineker doubles down on England criticism after Harry Kane tells him to ‘remember what it’s like to wear the shirt’

By Jacob Entwistle

Gary Lineker doubles down on England criticism after Harry Kane tells him to ‘remember what it’s like to wear the shirt’

By Jacob Entwistle

