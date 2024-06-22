How well do you know the managers at Euro 2024?

Let’s hear it for the managers

We’re approaching the business end of the EURO 2024 group stage, and whilst you’re probably all pretty familiar with the players on the pitch by this point, how well do you know their bosses?

For your sake, I hope the answer is ‘very well,’ because this quiz is all about the managers at EURO 2024.

These are the men who hold the hopes of entire nations in their hands. What they say goes, and they’re more important than any one player.

So let’s shine a spotlight on the touchline tacticians and the managerial masterminds.