Two Labour MPs denied entry and deported from Israel

Two Labour MPs have been denied entry and deported from Israel.

Yuan Yang and Abtisam Mohamed travelled to the country on Saturday from Luton Airport.

However, they were rejected on suspicion of plans to “document the activities of security forces and spread anti-Israel hatred”, according to a statement from the Israeli immigration ministry.

The statement added that the pair were accompanied by two assistants, and that the MPs claimed they were travelling “as part of an official parliamentary delegation” during questioning.

David Lammy, UK Foreign Secretary, described the treatment of the MPs “on a parliamentary delegation to Israel” as “unacceptable”.

Yang, who is MP for Earley and Woodley, and Mohamed, who represents Sheffield Central, said they were “astounded at the unprecedented step taken by the Israeli authorities”.

“It is vital that parliamentarians are able to witness, first-hand, the situation in the occupied Palestinian territory,” they continued.

“We are two, out of scores of MPs, who have spoken out in Parliament in recent months on the Israel-Palestine conflict and the importance of complying with International Humanitarian Law. Parliamentarians should feel free to speak truthfully in the House of Commons, without fear of being targeted.”

Yang and Mohamed said they planned to “visit humanitarian aid projects and communities in the West Bank” with “UK charity partners who have over a decade of experience in taking parliamentary delegations”.

“We thank them, the staff of the British Embassy in Tel Aviv, the British Consulate in Jerusalem, the Middle East minister and the Foreign Secretary for their tireless support,” their statement concluded.

Israel’s UK embassy says the pair were denied entry “after accusing Israel of false claims, calling for a boycott, spreading lies, and actively promoting sanctions against Israeli ministers while supporting campaigns aimed at boycotting the State of Israel”.

“The visit was intended to provoke, harm Israeli citizens, and spread falsehoods about them. It is Israel’s responsibility to prevent the entry of such individuals (just as is the practice in the United Kingdom),” the embassy’s statement added.