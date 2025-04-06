Search icon

Politics

06th Apr 2025

Two Labour MPs denied entry and deported from Israel

Nina McLaughlin

David Lammy, UK Foreign Secretary, described the treatment of the MPs as “unacceptable”

Two Labour MPs have been denied entry and deported from Israel.

Yuan Yang and Abtisam Mohamed travelled to the country on Saturday from Luton Airport.

However, they were rejected on suspicion of plans to “document the activities of security forces and spread anti-Israel hatred”, according to a statement from the Israeli immigration ministry.

The statement added that the pair were accompanied by two assistants, and that the MPs claimed they were travelling “as part of an official parliamentary delegation” during questioning.

David Lammy, UK Foreign Secretary, described the treatment of the MPs “on a parliamentary delegation to Israel” as “unacceptable”.

Yang, who is MP for Earley and Woodley, and Mohamed, who represents Sheffield Central, said they were “astounded at the unprecedented step taken by the Israeli authorities”.

“It is vital that parliamentarians are able to witness, first-hand, the situation in the occupied Palestinian territory,” they continued.

“We are two, out of scores of MPs, who have spoken out in Parliament in recent months on the Israel-Palestine conflict and the importance of complying with International Humanitarian Law. Parliamentarians should feel free to speak truthfully in the House of Commons, without fear of being targeted.”

Yang and Mohamed said they planned to “visit humanitarian aid projects and communities in the West Bank” with “UK charity partners who have over a decade of experience in taking parliamentary delegations”.

“We thank them, the staff of the British Embassy in Tel Aviv, the British Consulate in Jerusalem, the Middle East minister and the Foreign Secretary for their tireless support,” their statement concluded.

Israel’s UK embassy says the pair were denied entry “after accusing Israel of false claims, calling for a boycott, spreading lies, and actively promoting sanctions against Israeli ministers while supporting campaigns aimed at boycotting the State of Israel”.

“The visit was intended to provoke, harm Israeli citizens, and spread falsehoods about them. It is Israel’s responsibility to prevent the entry of such individuals (just as is the practice in the United Kingdom),” the embassy’s statement added.

Topics:

Israel,Labour

RELATED ARTICLES

MP Dan Norris arrested on suspicion of child sex offences and rape

Dan Norris

MP Dan Norris arrested on suspicion of child sex offences and rape

By Nina McLaughlin

Millions of Brits to get a pay rise from today

Labour

Millions of Brits to get a pay rise from today

By Zoe Hodges

Labour reportedly eyeing Idris Elba as next London Mayor

Idris Elba

Labour reportedly eyeing Idris Elba as next London Mayor

By Tom Head

MORE FROM JOE

Barack Obama warns of ‘dangerous’ presidency as he labels Trump a ‘wannabe dictator’ in critical speech

Barack Obama

Barack Obama warns of ‘dangerous’ presidency as he labels Trump a ‘wannabe dictator’ in critical speech

By Sean Crosbie

Republican slammed after quoting Joseph Goebbels in US Senate meeting

us news

Republican slammed after quoting Joseph Goebbels in US Senate meeting

By Sean Crosbie

Trump tells UK to buy their chlorinated chicken if they want tariff relief

Donald Trump

Trump tells UK to buy their chlorinated chicken if they want tariff relief

By Sean Crosbie

Trump claims ‘tariffs are going well’ after two trillion dollars wiped off stock market

Donald Trump

Trump claims ‘tariffs are going well’ after two trillion dollars wiped off stock market

By Sean Crosbie

UK reveals list of items it could hit with tariffs for the US

Donald Trump

UK reveals list of items it could hit with tariffs for the US

By Sean Crosbie

Donald Trump puts tariff on island only populated by penguins

Donald Trump

Donald Trump puts tariff on island only populated by penguins

By Charlie Herbert

Doctor says never take paracetamol to treat a hangover and reveals what to take instead

Alcohol

Doctor says never take paracetamol to treat a hangover and reveals what to take instead

By Charlie Herbert

Obama issues blunt 8-word statement following Trump’s introduction of tariffs

Obama issues blunt 8-word statement following Trump’s introduction of tariffs

By Ava Keady

Jake Gyllenhaal says filming sex scenes with Jennifer Aniston was ‘torture’

Awkward

Jake Gyllenhaal says filming sex scenes with Jennifer Aniston was ‘torture’

By JOE

Keanu Reeves reveals he’s been married to Winona Ryder for over 30 years

Bram Stoker

Keanu Reeves reveals he’s been married to Winona Ryder for over 30 years

By Nina McLaughlin

Woman who ‘died for three days’ reveals the terrifying message she saw on the other side

Afterlife

Woman who ‘died for three days’ reveals the terrifying message she saw on the other side

By JOE

Netflix star Manuel Masalva ‘fighting for his life’ in coma

Netflix star Manuel Masalva ‘fighting for his life’ in coma

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

An absolutely star-studded crime thriller is among the movies on TV tonight

Bruce Willis

An absolutely star-studded crime thriller is among the movies on TV tonight

By JOE

Influencer Hailey Okula dies aged 33

sensitive

Influencer Hailey Okula dies aged 33

By Ava Keady

The Premier League: Follow all of the action as Man United host Man City

The Premier League: Follow all of the action as Man United host Man City

By JOE

Tom Hanks’ daughter says her childhood was ‘filled with violence’

Tom Hanks’ daughter says her childhood was ‘filled with violence’

By Ava Keady

Brits urged to prepare 72-hour survival kit amid fears of Russian sabotage

Russia

Brits urged to prepare 72-hour survival kit amid fears of Russian sabotage

By Nina McLaughlin

You might enjoy the new Minecraft movie so long as you’re aware of one thing

A Minecraft Movie

You might enjoy the new Minecraft movie so long as you’re aware of one thing

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories