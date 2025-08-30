Search icon

30th Aug 2025

US court finds majority of Trump’s global tariffs illegal

Dan Seddon

The president has since fired back via Truth Social

It’s been determined that Donald Trump‘s global tariffs are largely illegal in the eyes of the law.

Allegedly inspired by the book Death by China – authored by economist Peter Navarro in 2011 – the US president’s foreign policies have proven disastrous during his second term in the White House, with the European, Asian and American stock markets recording massive losses.

Now, the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has ruled in a 7-4 vote that the majority of these tariffs aren’t legally sound, meaning there’s possibly a monumental legal battle looming on the horizon (per BBC).

The Trump administration has until October 14 to pass this matter over to the Supreme Court.

“If allowed to stand, this Decision would literally destroy the United States of America,” the president wrote via Truth Social. “Today a Highly Partisan Appeals Court incorrectly said that our Tariffs should be removed, but they know the United States of America will win in the end.

“If these tariffs ever went away, it would be a total disaster for the Country. It would make us financially weak, and we have to be strong.”

Donald Trump attends a cabinet meeting with members of his administration in the Cabinet Room of the White House on August 26, 2025 (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The 79-year-old initially protected his policy under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), which allowed him to act against ‘unusual and extraordinary’ threats, yet the Court of Appeals labelled the levies ‘invalid as contrary to law’.

In the court’s 127-page ruling, it’s said that the IEEPA “neither mentions tariffs (or any of its synonyms) nor has procedural safeguards that contain clear limits on the [resident’s power to impose tariffs”, therefore the imposing of tariffs falls to Congress.

“Whenever Congress intends to delegate to the President the authority to impose tariffs, it does so explicitly, either by using unequivocal terms like tariff and duty, or via an overall structure which makes clear that Congress is referring to tariffs,” wrote the judges.

Get ready for a juicy few months in the US political landscape.

