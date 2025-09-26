Search icon

Politics

26th Sep 2025

Nigel Farage on course to be next Prime Minister according to huge poll

Joseph Loftus

Nigel Farage has admitted breaching parliamentary rules over a visit to America earlier this year.

It would be the biggest increase in seats in British election history.

Nigel Farage is on track to become the next Prime Minister according to a huge poll.

The poll, which was a seat-by-seat poll carried out by YouGov, was based on a 13,000 sample taken over the last three weeks.

It suggests that if there was an election tomorrow there would be a hung parliament with Reform UK winning 311 out of 650 seats.

They would be 15 seats short of the formal winning line of 326.

This is significantly up from the last YouGov poll carried out in June which found them 55 seats short of a majority.

This also suggests a Reform gain of 306 seats, up from their current seat tally of five.

If it comes true, it would be the biggest increase in any election in British history.

The results projected from the poll suggest Labour would be down to 144 seats, around two-thirds down from the 411 seats they won in last year’s general election.

And the Conservatives would do even worse, with Sky News saying they would ‘pushed potentially to the point of extinction’.

After their worst result in modern history during last year’s election, the YouGov poll suggests they would lose yet another two-thirds of their 121 seats, reducing them to a meagre 45 seats.

The YouGov poll asks who people would vote for should an election be held tomorrow.

The results are as follows:

  • Reform 311 seats
  • Labour 144 seats
  • Lib Dems 78 seats
  • Conservatives 45 seats
  • SNP 37 seats
  • Greens 7 seats
  • Plaid 6 seats
  • Other 3 seats

Topics:

