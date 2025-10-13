Search icon

Politics

13th Oct 2025

Labour has already delivered or making progress towards two-thirds of its manifesto pledges

Charlie Herbert

Keir Starmer should probably be shouting about this more

The Labour government has already delivered or is making progress towards around two thirds of its manifesto pledges, after just over a year in power.

Despite the fact Labour are lagging behind Reform in the polls and Keir Starmer has hit record levels of unpopularity, the government have actually been making impressive progress on what they promised at last year’s general election.

Of the 83 key pledges made by Labour, they have already achieved 18 of these, according to Full Fact’s Government Tracker.

Meanwhile, 19 more pledges ‘appear on track’ with a further 20 ‘in progress.’

So, around two thirds of the government’s pledges have either already been achieved or are on the way to being achieved.

As one person pointed out on X, this is in stark contrast to the last Tory government.

Some of the pledges that have already been achieved by Keir Starmer’s government include delivering an extra two million NHS operations, scans and appointments, recognising a Palestinian state, introducing a Football Governance Bill, ending the use of offshore trusts to avoid inheritance tax and abolishing non-dom status.

A useful reminder that everything isn’t quite as doom and gloom as some politicians and parts of the media might have you believe.

Topics:

keir starmer,Labour,News,Politics,UK

