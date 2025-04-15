Search icon

Politics

15th Apr 2025

Donald Trump refusing to return dad who was wrongly deported to gang prison

Dan Seddon

He’ll remain in El Salvador for the foreseeable.

An innocent man is being kept from his family due to the sheer stubbornness of Donald Trump.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents took El Salvador native Kilmar Ábrego García into custody last month as he was driving home with his young son in Maryland, where the family lives.

He was subsequently deported to a notorious gang prison, but it’s since been revealed that this was down to an “administrative error”.

Trump, who could well be on the road to diabetes according to a doctor, remains stringent in his decision to send García away despite the Supreme Court ordering him to “facilitate” its reversal.

Administration officials claimed today that the US has no say in García’s future, while Trump’s Salvadoran counterpart Nayib Bukele lacks “the power to return him to the United States” too.

President Donald Trump meets with President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador in the Oval Office of the White House April 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Naturally, this has left the prisoner’s wife Jennifer devastated.

Commenting on the situation, she said: “If I had all the money in the world, I’d spend it to buy just one thing – a phonecall to hear Kilmar’s voice again, and have the opportunity to talk to him. I miss you so much… And I’m doing the best to fight for you and our children.

“We are still waiting for that call we were promised. And I’m still holding on to hope.”

García is just one of the 23 Salvadorans (and 238 Venezuelans) to have been deported under the Trump administration to their country’s jail, with officials accusing them of being gang members.

Such is the global ripple from Trump’s deportation principles, UK and EU tourists are now seemingly thinking twice about visiting his nation.

America,Donald Trump,Politics

