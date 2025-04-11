Search icon

11th Apr 2025

Doctor warns Donald Trump ‘faces serious health condition’

Sean Crosbie

There are concerns regarding the 78-year-old’s weight.

A doctor has warned that US President Donald Trump “faces serious health condition.”

Many have noticed that Trump has slimmed down as of late, with it being suggested that he has lost 30lbs (2st) since 2022 due to a change of diet.

A lot of his supporters have praised his weight loss, however Dr Daniel Atkinson has pointed out that his major drop in weight could be a sign of more serious health problems.

Speaking to the Irish Star, he said that at Trump’s age, he is more susceptible to things such as diabetes.

Dr Atkinson said: “For a hypothetical person, who has taken on the office of President of the United States for a second term, at the age of 80, there might be several factors that could affect their weight.

“An almost 80 year old with a busy schedule might be more susceptible to certain conditions that can cause weight loss.

“Diabetes, for instance, can trigger weight fluctuations when the condition is uncontrolled. Blood sugar can become more difficult to regulate as we age, and insulin resistance can develop with age.”

The doctor’s words do not indicate that Trump has type one or two diabetes and the White House has made no public comment on his weight in months.

The vast majority of the world’s focus has been placed on Trump’s tariffs and his ongoing trade wars with several nations, most notably China.

Trump recently put a 90-day pause on his tariffs, except for China.

Donald Trump

