Number of UK and EU tourists travelling to America plumet amid Trump regime

Publicity around the deportation of tourists has grown which may have led to the drop off.

The number of tourists from the UK and EU travelling to America has dropped significantly, according to official figures.

Figures from the US National Travel and Tourism Office show that the number of UK citizens visiting the USA was down 14.3% in March compared to the same month in 2024.

Analysts believe that the rise in tourists being deported from the USA and US President Donald Trump claiming that other countries were “cheating” Americans has led to this drop off.

Some even suspect that these figures are indicators of a bigger drop off come the summertime, as most people tend to book their holidays months in advance.

Speaking to The Guardian, David Edwards, founder of the Scattered Clouds travel consultancy said: “Once we get into July, August, September, most of those trips will have been booked.

“But if there is less global trade, there will be less international business travel. Business travel is booked with a much shorter lead time so if there is uncertainty, business travel could take a swifter hit.”

Visitors to the US from Western Europe that stayed at least one night were down 17% in March compared to last year.

German visitors were down 28.2%, and Spaniards were down 24.6% compared to 2024. Global travel to the US is down 11.6%.

Some have said that spring is a hard time to judge tourism due to Easter moving around each year, however, the numbers from the US National Travel and Tourism Office show that those travelling to the US have dropped by 16% compared to March 2019 when Easter was on 21 April and Trump was coming close to finishing his first term in office.