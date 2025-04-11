China raises tariff on US to 125% as trade war continues

China have vowed to “fight to the end” of this trade war.

China has fired back at Donald Trump‘s tariffs on their goods by increasing their own tariffs on the US to a staggering 125%.

Trump has recently stated that he would raise the tariff on Chinese imports to 145% while allowing for a 90-day pause to the tariffs imposed on other countries.

A trade war has escalated between the two nations, with China vowing to “fight to the end”.

Their escalation of tariffs followed a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry in Hong Kong.

It read: “We must solemnly tell the US that a tariff-wielding barbarian who attempts to force countries to call and beg for mercy can never expect that call from China.”

The tariffs are expected to hit citizens in both countries hard, as both rely on imports from one another.

It is also expected that goods coming from one nation into the other will double in price.

This ongoing trade war stems from the early days of Trump’s second tenure in the Oval Office.

In February he imposed a 10% tariff on China, along with a 25% tariff on Chinese and Mexican imports.

China was then targeted during his “Liberation Day” tariffs as he added a further 34% onto the existing tariffs which brought the total to 54%.

Eventually, China did retaliate with an 84% tariff on American goods which led to Trump slapping a 125% tariff on China.

This was then upped to the current 145% tariff.

Trump has previously alluded to himself and Chinese President Xi Jinping being able to come to an agreement which will see the tariff war come to an end.

While answering questions in the Oval Office, Trump said: “President Xi… I like him.

“Xi is a smart guy and we’ll end up making a very good deal.”