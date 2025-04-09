Search icon

09th Apr 2025

China hits back with 84% tariffs on American goods as trade war intensifies

Charlie Herbert

It comes after Trump announced 104% levies on Chinese imports

The trade war between China and the US continues to escalate after Beijing announced an 84% tariff on US imports.

This week has seen stock markets across the world plunge in reaction to Trump’s wide-ranging tariffs on imports to the US.

Monday saw huge losses in European, Asian and American markets with trillions wiped off the stock market. Despite small signs of recovery on Tuesday morning, the markets suffered further losses on Wednesday as the tariffs came into effect.

This included London’s FTSE 100 index opening 2.5% down and significant losses in Asian markets.

But amongst the tariffs, the most eye-grabbing rate is the one Trump’s administration have slapped on China.

When Trump announced the tariffs last week, he confirmed China would be hit with a 34% rate on top of the 20% that had already been imposed by the White House. In response, Beijing said they would be imposing their own reciprocal tariff on US goods at the same rate.

So, Trump then threatened China with an additional 50% tariff if they didn’t back down on their tariffs. When China refused to meet Trump’s deadline, the extra rate came in, taking the total tariff to 104%.

It wasn’t long before Beijing then announced that they would be retaliating again, by announcing an 84% rate on US imports as the trade war between the two nations reaches unprecedented levels.

On Tuesday evening, Trump told the National Republican Congressional Committee dinner “I know what the hell I’m doing” in response to his tariff policy.

He said China has “ripped us off left and right” in the past, but that now it is America’s turn to “do the ripping.”

However, Beijing’s Commerce Ministry has said China “has a firm will and abundant means, will resolutely counteract and fight to the end.”

China’s foreign ministry has also accused the White House of using “bullying practices” with its tariff policy.

China,Donald Trump

