17th Jul 2025

16 and 17-year-olds to get vote in next general election

Lowering the voting age was one of Labour's key manifesto pledges.

Ryan Jarrett

16 and 17-year-olds will be able to vote at the next general election, the government has said.

Lowering the voting age to 16 had been a key pledge in Labour’s manifesto at the 2024 general election.

In new plans unveiled on Thursday, Keir Starmer’s government confirmed they would be lowering the voting age from 18 to 16 in time for the next general election.

This will be the first time the voting age is lowered since 1969, when 18-year-olds were given the vote.

The move will apply across all UK elections, with 16 and 17-year-olds currently only able to vote in devolved elections in England and Wales.

The government said this would be the “biggest change to UK democracy in a generation”.

Angela Rayner said: “We are taking action to break down barriers to participation that will ensure more people have the opportunity to engage in UK democracy, supporting our Plan for Change, and delivering on our manifesto commitment to give sixteen-year-olds the right to vote. ”

