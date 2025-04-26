One of Netflix’s best thriller shows has returned for its fifth and final season

The new season currently boasts 81% on Rotten Tomatoes.

For one last time, Netflix’s hit thriller series You has returned to the platform with its fifth season.

Based on the books by Caroline Kepnes, the twisted show follows Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), a seemingly charming bookstore manager with a very dark side.

This is as he falls in love and obsesses over different women, using social media to get closer and closer to them.

Any obstacle in the way of his pursuit, he removes – even people.

You’s final season takes place three years after the events of season four and follows Joe and his new wife Kate (Charlotte Ritchie) as they return from London to New York and begin a new life together.

But their joint dark past begins to catch up with them, and Joe’s penchant for “problem-solving” is just around the corner.

The fifth and final instalment of You currently sits with 81% on Rotten Tomatoes, and you can read some of the reviews below:

Decider: “You wraps up its run by going back to the city where it started, and it almost feels like Joe is going back to where he started, as well. It’s not a bad way to conclude the campy and witty series.”

Globe and Mail: “Smartly, Joe returns to the most solid ground of the series, New York… There’s a Succession-skewing plotline, made particularly campy through Anna Camp playing twin sisters of Joe’s new rich wife.”

Pop Culture Planet: “Penn Badgley delivers a compelling final performance as Joe Goldberg. While You has sparked debates since its first season about romanticising violence and morally grey men, the show ends with a finger pointed right back at us: maybe we’re the real problem.”

RogerEbert.com: “The show sees and names our guilt, giving us perhaps a better ending than we deserve.”

All five seasons of You are streaming on Netflix right now.