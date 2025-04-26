Search icon

Entertainment

26th Apr 2025

One of Netflix’s best thriller shows has returned for its fifth and final season

Sean Crosbie

The new season currently boasts 81% on Rotten Tomatoes.

For one last time, Netflix’s hit thriller series You has returned to the platform with its fifth season.

Based on the books by Caroline Kepnes, the twisted show follows Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), a seemingly charming bookstore manager with a very dark side.

This is as he falls in love and obsesses over different women, using social media to get closer and closer to them.

Any obstacle in the way of his pursuit, he removes – even people.

You’s final season takes place three years after the events of season four and follows Joe and his new wife Kate (Charlotte Ritchie) as they return from London to New York and begin a new life together.

But their joint dark past begins to catch up with them, and Joe’s penchant for “problem-solving” is just around the corner.

The fifth and final instalment of You currently sits with 81% on Rotten Tomatoes, and you can read some of the reviews below:

Decider: “You wraps up its run by going back to the city where it started, and it almost feels like Joe is going back to where he started, as well. It’s not a bad way to conclude the campy and witty series.”

Globe and Mail: “Smartly, Joe returns to the most solid ground of the series, New York… There’s a Succession-skewing plotline, made particularly campy through Anna Camp playing twin sisters of Joe’s new rich wife.”

Pop Culture Planet: “Penn Badgley delivers a compelling final performance as Joe Goldberg. While You has sparked debates since its first season about romanticising violence and morally grey men, the show ends with a finger pointed right back at us: maybe we’re the real problem.”

RogerEbert.com: “The show sees and names our guilt, giving us perhaps a better ending than we deserve.”

All five seasons of You are streaming on Netflix right now.

Topics:

Netflix

RELATED ARTICLES

Netflix’s latest No 1 movie had an ‘unusually’ long road to get to the screen

Action movie

Netflix’s latest No 1 movie had an ‘unusually’ long road to get to the screen

By Stephen Porzio

One of the best sci-fi movies of the 21st century has been added to Prime Video

Netflix

One of the best sci-fi movies of the 21st century has been added to Prime Video

By Stephen Porzio

Prime Video has just added one of the best Western movies of the 21st century

Netflix

Prime Video has just added one of the best Western movies of the 21st century

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Amy Schumer says John Cena was ‘actually inside her’ during sex scene

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer says John Cena was ‘actually inside her’ during sex scene

By Sean Crosbie

RuPaul’s Drag Race star dies aged 44

RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race star dies aged 44

By Sean Crosbie

Jojo Siwa dumps partner left ‘humiliated’ at Celebrity Big Brother party after Chris Hughes row

Celebrity Big Brother

Jojo Siwa dumps partner left ‘humiliated’ at Celebrity Big Brother party after Chris Hughes row

By Sean Crosbie

One of the best heist thriller movies of the decade is on TV tonight

Action movie

One of the best heist thriller movies of the decade is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

One of the best TV shows ever is getting a new streaming home

Streaming

One of the best TV shows ever is getting a new streaming home

By Stephen Porzio

An extremely underrated sci-fi thriller movie is on TV tonight

Movies On TV

An extremely underrated sci-fi thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Comedian Milton Jones reveals cancer diagnosis

Comedian Milton Jones reveals cancer diagnosis

By Harry Warner

Dizzee Rascal confirms that he’s retrained as a plasterer

Dizzee Rascal confirms that he’s retrained as a plasterer

By Ava Keady

McVitie’s say we’ve all been eating chocolate digestives the wrong way round 

Biscuit

McVitie’s say we’ve all been eating chocolate digestives the wrong way round 

By JOE

Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois tickets details confirmed for their Wembley Stadium rematch

Boxing

Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois tickets details confirmed for their Wembley Stadium rematch

By Jonny Yates

Multiple injured after ferry carrying up to 50 people crashes into boat

boat accident

Multiple injured after ferry carrying up to 50 people crashes into boat

By Dan Seddon

Lab-grown teeth could become an alternative for fillings in humans

Lab-grown teeth could become an alternative for fillings in humans

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

Amy Schumer says John Cena was ‘actually inside her’ during sex scene

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer says John Cena was ‘actually inside her’ during sex scene

By Sean Crosbie

RuPaul’s Drag Race star dies aged 44

RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race star dies aged 44

By Sean Crosbie

One of the best war movies of recent years is airing on TV tonight

Movies On TV

One of the best war movies of recent years is airing on TV tonight

By Ava Keady

The Premier League: Follow the action as Liverpool look to win the title

The Premier League: Follow the action as Liverpool look to win the title

By Jacob Entwistle

Rematch date and venue decided for Eubank and Benn

Rematch date and venue decided for Eubank and Benn

By Ava Keady

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn scorecards emerge leaving fans baffled

Chris Eubank

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn scorecards emerge leaving fans baffled

By Sean Crosbie

Load more stories