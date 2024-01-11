Search icon

News

11th Jan 2024

XL bully dogs to be banned in Scotland

Joseph Loftus

The move comes after a mass influx from England

XL bully dogs are set to be banned in Scotland with First Minister Humza Yousaf announcing the decision just moments ago.

The decision was made after the country saw an influx of the dogs were brought north of the border.

Yousaf said: “What has become clear, I’m afraid in the last few weeks, is we have seen a flow of XL bully dogs coming to Scotland, a number of people coming to Scotland to bring XL bully dogs here to the country.

“As such, we will give further details to members of the Scottish Parliament through a parliamentary statement if the Parliamentary Bureau agrees next week.”

He continued: “We will, in essence, replicate the legislation that is in England and Wales here in Scotland because ultimately, although we do have a very good system of dog control notice schemes, and we do take the approach indeed not to breed, we have to respond to the situation as it currently stands and therefore we will do what we need to do to ensure public safety.”

In England and Wales, XL bullies must be kept on a lead and muzzled when out in public.

Selling, breeding, abandoning or giving them away is also illegal.

From February 1, it will be illegal to own this breed of dog south of the border without an exemption certificate.

Topics:

