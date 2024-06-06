Search icon

News

06th Jun 2024

WW2 hero dies on way to D-Day 80th anniversary event in Normandy

Charlie Herbert

world war two veteran

The veteran had been ‘really excited’ to attend the commemorations

A 102-year-old World War Two veteran has died while on a trip to attend the D-Day 80th anniversary commemorations in the north of France.

Robert Persichitti was on board a ship to Normandy when he suffered a medical emergency.

He was then airlifted to a hospital in Germany where he sadly passed away.

The US Navy veteran was a regular attendee of D-Day commemorative events, and had said he was “really excited” about going to Normandy this year for the 80th anniversary of Operation Overlord.

Persichitti, from Fairport, New York State, had flown to Germany with his guardian Al DeCarlo and the National World War II Museum Group, WHEC News 10 reports.

From there, they took a ship sailing down the coast to Normandy, where memorial celebrations are taking place to commemorate D-Day.

DeCarlo said the veteran was “at peace” when he died, and will have “no regrets.”

He told 13WHAM: “The doctor was with him. He was not alone, he was at peace and he was comfortable. She put his favourite singer, Frank Sinatra, on her phone and he peacefully left us.

“He taught us how to live every day to the fullest and he left his tank empty.”

Persichitti served in Iwo Jima and Okinawa as a radioman on the ship, and had enjoyed being with fellow veterans before his death.

“He was a radio man on a communications ship off the coast of Iwo Jima and Okinawa,” DeCarlo said. “He met another radio man, I think he was from the Army, and they were chatting about things from 80 years ago. It was amazing to watch.”

Today (June 6) marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day, when 160,000 Allied forces troops launch an assault on France’s northern beaches.

The Normandy landings were the largest seaborne invasion in military history, and began the liberation of France, and ultimately Europe, from the Nazis.

WATCH: Stephen Flynn – Don’t believe Farage’s bulls***

Topics:

army veteran,D-Day,world war two

RELATED ARTICLES

Home Depot worker, 83, dies after being pushed over by shoplifter

army veteran

Home Depot worker, 83, dies after being pushed over by shoplifter

By Steve Hopkins

Boris Johnson signs ‘joint article’ with world leaders calling for pandemic treaty

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson signs ‘joint article’ with world leaders calling for pandemic treaty

By Nadine Batchelor-Hunt

MORE FROM JOE

Aldi launches beer pump for £25 that pours the perfect Guinness pint

Alcohol

Aldi launches beer pump for £25 that pours the perfect Guinness pint

By Ryan Price

Woman who was declared dead at hospice found alive in funeral home

Dead

Woman who was declared dead at hospice found alive in funeral home

By Ryan Price

Woman charged with assault after throwing milkshake at Nigel Farage

Brexit

Woman charged with assault after throwing milkshake at Nigel Farage

By JOE

Man arrested for ‘sexual offence’ on Jet2 flight as passenger given medical attention

Edinburgh

Man arrested for ‘sexual offence’ on Jet2 flight as passenger given medical attention

By Ryan Price

Erling Haaland gives blunt answer on his Man City future

Erling Haaland gives blunt answer on his Man City future

By Jacob Entwistle

Woman who threw milkshake over Nigel Farage unmasked as OnlyFans star

Brexit

Woman who threw milkshake over Nigel Farage unmasked as OnlyFans star

By Ryan Price

Gareth Southgate cuts two more players from England squad for Euro 2024

England (football)

Gareth Southgate cuts two more players from England squad for Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

Gareth Southgate cuts first player from England squad for Euro 2024

England (football)

Gareth Southgate cuts first player from England squad for Euro 2024

By Charlie Herbert

JOE Quiz: Name all four players to score in every minute of a match

#FootballJOEQuiz

JOE Quiz: Name all four players to score in every minute of a match

By Callum Boyle

Aldi launches beer pump for £25 that pours the perfect Guinness pint

Alcohol

Aldi launches beer pump for £25 that pours the perfect Guinness pint

By Ryan Price

One of the most gruesome movies ever is getting a surprise TV reboot

One of the most gruesome movies ever is getting a surprise TV reboot

By Stephen Porzio

Man United to ban staff from eating in players’ canteen 

Football

Man United to ban staff from eating in players’ canteen 

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Woman who was declared dead at hospice found alive in funeral home

Dead

Woman who was declared dead at hospice found alive in funeral home

By Ryan Price

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer closing in on return to management

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer closing in on return to management

By Jacob Entwistle

Fans of Kin urged to watch gritty gangland drama labelled ‘best Irish show of all time’

crime drama

Fans of Kin urged to watch gritty gangland drama labelled ‘best Irish show of all time’

By Charlie Herbert

Apple declares one of its most popular iPhones ‘obsolete’

Apple

Apple declares one of its most popular iPhones ‘obsolete’

By Ryan Price

Man purchases flat on cruise ship because it’s cheaper than ones in his hometown

Cruise

Man purchases flat on cruise ship because it’s cheaper than ones in his hometown

By Nina McLaughlin

Steven Gerrard reveals two England teammates he ‘pretended to like’

England

Steven Gerrard reveals two England teammates he ‘pretended to like’

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories