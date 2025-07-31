Women sleep better next to a dog than with a man, study claims

Well, would you look at that…

Women sleep better next to a dog than with a man, claims a new study.

Swap the snoring for paw-sitive vibes as Professor Dr Christy L Hoffman in the Animal Behavior, Ecology, and Conservation department at Canisius College in Buffalo, New York, and a team of researchers explored the impacts that pets have on our sleep quality.

The team surveyed 962 women in the US and found that 55% of participants shared their bed with at least one dog, with 31% sharing with a cat.

Additionally, 57% said they share the sheets with a human partner.

While Hoffman revealed that the study ‘did not show a strong relationship between pet ownership status or bedsharing conditions and sleep quality as assessed by the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index’, it did in fact:

Women who share their beds with a dog reported better, more restful sleep. They also said that their dogs were less disruptive than their human partners and were associated with stronger feelings of comfort and security.

Participants reported that bed-sleeping cats are just as disruptive as human partners and were associated with weaker feelings of comfort and security than both dog and human partners.

Dog owners went to bed and woke up earlier than people who only have cats.

Speaking to Broadly, Hoffman said that the ‘keyword here is perception, this [study is based on] individuals self-reporting how they feel their sleep is affected.’

“It’s important to note that this is based on aggregated data and an average of responses, so getting a dog won’t solve everyone’s sleep problems.”

She further added that individual quirks do factor into participants’ responses, such as some dogs snoring in their sleep.

A 2017 study by the Mayo Clinic found that those who slept with a dog had better sleep; however, Hoffman’s study recommends further research into the subject.