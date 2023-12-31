Woman who wore body paint pants to gym apologises after X-rated outfit gets called out

An influencer who went to the gym wearing body paint instead of real workout gear has apologised

Natalie Reynolds, who has a following of over 10,000 on Kick and over 50,000 on X, went viral for her video in which she entered a gym wearing only swimming bottoms, nipple covers and body paint.

A clip of her getting ready shows her explaining to her followers: “So, I started getting this painted on me at 11:30am and I got done at 4:15pm.

“So, I’m sitting up for, like, five to six hours. It’s painted on pants – so this is all paint. This is swimsuit bottoms.”

The final result of the body paint shows the influencer in what appears as a purple sports bra and blue leggings.

However, once she gets to the gym, she is quickly caught out.

In the viral video, Reynolds can be seen walking into the gym before being confronted by a man.

“If you don’t have clothes on, you need to be out of here, ma’am,” the gym-goer tells her.

“I do have clothes on,” Natalie hit back.

“Not fine, I work in the industry enough to know,” he responds, adding: “I work in the entertainment field.”

As she walks away, the ‘entertainment field’ worker reminds her that she shouldn’t be filming inside the gym.

The influencer captioned the video as ‘Guy in the gym presses me for wearing painted paints’.

The people saying wearing body paint in the gym is a hygiene risk is the same people who don’t wipe down and clean the machines when done hahaha pic.twitter.com/ckAUiS8Eve — natalie reynolds (@onlynatreynolds) December 29, 2023

In the days after the video, Reynolds continued to defend her gym ‘outfit’.

“So a guy youtuber makes a video just like this but when I paint myself everyone is acting like the world is ending. Let me get my gains and shredded in peace pls,” she wrote in one tweet.

“The people saying wearing body paint in the gym is a hygiene risk is the same people who don’t wipe down and clean the machines when done hahaha,” she said in another.

However, the latest update comes as she has issued an apology for her look.

“I’ve made a severe and continuous lapse in my judgment and I don’t expect to be forgive. I am simply here to apologize,” she wrote.

However, not everyone is convinced by her words, with a community note pointing out that her words are an ‘exact transcript of Logan Paul’s opening lines in his apology video from the controversial Suicide Forest debacle.’