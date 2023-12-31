Search icon

News

31st Dec 2023

Woman who wore body paint pants to gym apologises after X-rated outfit gets called out

Nina McLaughlin

An influencer who went to the gym wearing body paint instead of real workout gear has apologised

Natalie Reynolds, who has a following of over 10,000 on Kick and over 50,000 on X, went viral for her video in which she entered a gym wearing only swimming bottoms, nipple covers and body paint.

A clip of her getting ready shows her explaining to her followers: “So, I started getting this painted on me at 11:30am and I got done at 4:15pm.

“So, I’m sitting up for, like, five to six hours. It’s painted on pants – so this is all paint. This is swimsuit bottoms.”

The final result of the body paint shows the influencer in what appears as a purple sports bra and blue leggings.

However, once she gets to the gym, she is quickly caught out.

In the viral video, Reynolds can be seen walking into the gym before being confronted by a man.

“If you don’t have clothes on, you need to be out of here, ma’am,” the gym-goer tells her.

“I do have clothes on,” Natalie hit back.

“Not fine, I work in the industry enough to know,” he responds, adding: “I work in the entertainment field.”

As she walks away, the ‘entertainment field’ worker reminds her that she shouldn’t be filming inside the gym.

The influencer captioned the video as ‘Guy in the gym presses me for wearing painted paints’.

In the days after the video, Reynolds continued to defend her gym ‘outfit’.

“So a guy youtuber makes a video just like this but when I paint myself everyone is acting like the world is ending. Let me get my gains and shredded in peace pls,” she wrote in one tweet.

“The people saying wearing body paint in the gym is a hygiene risk is the same people who don’t wipe down and clean the machines when done hahaha,” she said in another.

However, the latest update comes as she has issued an apology for her look.

“I’ve made a severe and continuous lapse in my judgment and I don’t expect to be forgive. I am simply here to apologize,” she wrote.

However, not everyone is convinced by her words, with a community note pointing out that her words are an ‘exact transcript of Logan Paul’s opening lines in his apology video from the controversial Suicide Forest debacle.’

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

‘Intense’ Netflix thriller called ’10/10′ as people hooked in first few minutes

‘Intense’ Netflix thriller called ’10/10′ as people hooked in first few minutes

By JOE

Declan Rice and Gabriel involved in heated argument during Fulham defeat

Arsenal

Declan Rice and Gabriel involved in heated argument during Fulham defeat

By Callum Boyle

Argentina to retire number 10 shirt when Lionel Messi quits international football

Argentina

Argentina to retire number 10 shirt when Lionel Messi quits international football

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Lewis Capaldi announces he has Tourette’s syndrome

Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi announces he has Tourette’s syndrome

By Steve Hopkins

Which politician are you? Take our personality test to find out

Election 2017

Which politician are you? Take our personality test to find out

By Ciara Knight

Government officials concerned about one person on Meghan and Harry’s guest list

Meghan Markle

Government officials concerned about one person on Meghan and Harry’s guest list

By Anna O'Rourke

Trillion tonne iceberg breaks off from Antarctica

World News

Trillion tonne iceberg breaks off from Antarctica

By Conor Heneghan

Craig David comes out as ‘psychic’ and says he can hear ‘his ancestors’

Craig David

Craig David comes out as ‘psychic’ and says he can hear ‘his ancestors’

By April Curtin

Proof that the ‘sucking a 2p coin’ trick won’t help you beat a drink driving ban

Alcohol

Proof that the ‘sucking a 2p coin’ trick won’t help you beat a drink driving ban

By Ben Kenyon

Lewis Capaldi issues statement after taking indefinite break from music

Lewis Capaldi issues statement after taking indefinite break from music

By JOE

Neil Patrick Harris explains why he doesn’t want to know which twin is biologically his

Neil Patrick Harris explains why he doesn’t want to know which twin is biologically his

By Nina McLaughlin

Tom Lockyer provides first update since suffering cardiac arrest

Football

Tom Lockyer provides first update since suffering cardiac arrest

By Callum Boyle

16-year-old Luke Littler is guaranteed a huge payday after reaching quarter finals of World Darts Championship

16-year-old Luke Littler is guaranteed a huge payday after reaching quarter finals of World Darts Championship

By Nina McLaughlin

One of the better psychological thrillers of the last decade is streaming on Netflix

One of the better psychological thrillers of the last decade is streaming on Netflix

By JOE

Gordon Ramsay’s newborn son is the spitting image of his dad

Gordon Ramsay’s newborn son is the spitting image of his dad

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Man United linked with their 13th player in the last 24 hours

Asmir Begovic

Man United linked with their 13th player in the last 24 hours

By Callum Boyle

Dr. Alex announces break from frontline work to focus on his mental health

Coronavirus

Dr. Alex announces break from frontline work to focus on his mental health

By Danny Jones

Chelsea issue lengthy statement after player’s “offensive social media posts”

Chelsea

Chelsea issue lengthy statement after player’s “offensive social media posts”

By Darragh Murphy

Jet startup claims it’ll be able to fly people from New York to London in 90 minutes

flying

Jet startup claims it’ll be able to fly people from New York to London in 90 minutes

By Charlie Herbert

Gino D’Acampo quits ITV show Gordon, Gino and Fred after ‘arguments with contract’

Fred Sirieix

Gino D’Acampo quits ITV show Gordon, Gino and Fred after ‘arguments with contract’

By Charlie Herbert

Ten of the best football kit releases and leaks ahead of the 2020/21 season

Football

Ten of the best football kit releases and leaks ahead of the 2020/21 season

By Reuben Pinder

Load more stories