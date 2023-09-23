Woman thought rescue dog was ignoring her but finds out he only speaks Spanish

Que pasa?

A woman who adopted a rescue dog thought that the pooch was ignoring her only to later discover that he only speaks Spanish.

Days after bringing her new and beautiful dog home, the woman started using basic commands on him such as sit and stay – but the bewildered little doggo completely ignored her and carried on doing exactly what he was doing beforehand.

The woman explained on Reddit: “He’s a rescue from Houston, Texas, that has been relocated from Minnesota. I figured out he only understands Spanish this morning after looking up how to say ‘come here’ on Google translate. He was down the hall from the living room. I said ‘ven a qui’ in a regular speaking voice and boom he was at my feet.

“I was elated! But now I need to learn the slang Spanish for ‘outside’, ‘go potty’, ‘sit’, ‘stay’.”

The Mirror report that the woman then explained how she is trying to learn Spanish while her dog learns English, saying her two-year-old dog is quickly picking up a second language.

“I say the Spanish word and then the English word. I think he’s still got lots of tricks up his sleeve,” she added. “He is just so smart and eager to please. Once we figured out how to break the ice so to say, it was smooth sailing.”

People have been overjoyed by the story of the duo-doggo with one person writing: “This is adorable. You’ll have to sign him up for a Duolingo account so he can learn English.” Another added: “Be aware, when he’s ready for college, many require knowledge of two foreign languages for entrance.”

A third person commented that all dogs understand love, saying: “All dogs understand love. Plus, there are lots of soft words I use when I get a new rescue – such as cookie, sugar, pillow, love, cloud – that are by their sounds universally soothing.

“That’s probably the only thing humans got right – the sound of the word gives clues as to its meaning – compare spike, pain, sad, hard. You two will develop your very own language soon enough.”

