Woman shares toaster’s ‘hidden compartment’ that people never knew existed

People have been left baffled after finding out about a ‘hidden compartment’ in toasters that they never realised existed.

Cleaning TikToker Kacie shared a video of her giving her appliance a good old clean out.

“There are cleaning hacks going around the internet that are not really hacks at all, they make it harder,” she said.

“This week I was sent one. ‘Clean your toaster with a hairdryer’. Just tip it in the bin.”

However, it wasn’t her cleaning skills that caught her follower’s attention, but rather her knowledge of the anatomy of a toaster.

“There’s something about you that I want to know,” a voice said over the short viral clip.

“When did you last clean out your toaster tray?”

With over 100,000 views, the video’s comments section is full of people only just realising the appliances have the nifty section.

“I was today years old when I founded out toaster had trays,” one person wrote.

A second said: “Um I didn’t even know a toaster had a toaster tray?”

“I wish adulting had a manual I didn’t even know it existed,” a third penned.

While a fourth put: “I didn’t even know it had one until it fell out the bottom the other day.”

A fifth said: “I do this for clients, most don’t know it’s a thing.”