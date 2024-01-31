Woman seriously injured after being mistakenly dumped in a bin lorry and compacted four times

“All you heard was screaming.”

A woman has been left seriously injured after she was dumped in the back of a bin lorry and compacted four times in Manchester, New Hampshire,

Manchester Fire Department said that the woman was inside the bin as the lorry picked it up, and somehow survived being compacted four times alongside the rubbish.

“All you heard was screaming,” neighbourhood resident Amanda Czzowitz told local media. “She was in agony.”

Thankfully, one of the bin men spotted the woman inside the lorry due to a camera they have inside the vehicle.

Emergency services were called to the scene, and arrived just before 1pm on Monday (29 January).

The victim, who is 60 years old, was standing when emergency responders arrived and rescued her using a stretcher lowered into the lorry via a crane.

She was rushed to hospital for treatment for her injuries, which included broken bones, although her exact condition is unknown

“I have never seen one like this,” Ryan Cashin, Chief of the Manchester Fire Service said.

“I can tell you that she was not an unsheltered individual, but as to why she was in there, we don’t know yet,” he told Manchester Ink Link.