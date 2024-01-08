Woman convicted of killing husband after parrot repeated victims last words

The bird had the clues

A woman was convicted of killing her husband after a parrot repeated what is thought to be the victim’s final words.

Martin Duram was found dead in 2015, with his wife Glenna alive but suffering from a single gunshot wound beside him.

However, two years later, Glenna was convicted of first-degree murder.

Prosecutors lated ruled Glenna’s gunshot wound the product of an attempted suicide.

The Detroit News reported that Glenna’s gambling habit had aggravated the couple’s financial troubles in the run-up to her husband’s death.

The murder weapon was also later discovered under their sofa.

Martin’s pet parrot Bud later found a home with his ex-wife Christina Keller, where it is believed the animal exposed further evidence.

‘Don’t [expletive] shoot,’ the bird is said to have parroted to her.

“I think it’s a piece of the puzzle,” Keller told As It Happens.

“I think it’s possible last words.

“I truly believe, with all my heart, most of that comes from that night.”

Keller recorded the parrot’s chilling message, although it did not go on to be used during court proceedings.

“It terrified me,” she said.

“I hear screaming, yelling and fear.”

The parrot’s words were initially considered as an option for the prosecution, although this was later dismissed.

Newago County Prosecutor Robert Springstead said ‘there’s some evidence to support’ Keller’s theory about the animal.

“I looked through the police report,” she said.

” About four neighbours said, ‘You need to talk to that bird.

“I know it sounds ridiculous, but that’s how intelligent Bud is and how much people believed that he witnessed this.”