Woman claims her nails are the new ‘blue and black dress’ as major debate is sparked

A woman has claimed we have another “blue and black dress situation” on our hands after getting her nails done.

TikToker Caitlin – half of the duo Caitlin and Leah, who have some 9.4 million followers on the platform – recently suggested that her new nails reminded her of the famous dress-colour debate after she asked her family what colour they were.

The bone of contention was whether he chrome nails were either green or blue.

In a video on TikTok, she explained that she had gone to a salon and picked the colour aruba for her nails, which she thought was a shade of green.

However, when she got home, her wife Leah said they were blue.

Wanting to settle the debate, Caitlin asked the rest of her family.

She explained: “So I just got my nails done at the salon and I picked a colour which I think is green,

“But my wife thinks my nails are blue. So I thought, you know what, I’m going to ask some family members.

“And they are completely split. No-one knows what colour these nails are.

She asked her followers: “Are they green, are they blue?”

Caitlin then showed what the nails looked like before the chrome was put on top.

At this point some of you may be reminiscing in the simpler times of 2015, when the main thing we were all debating wasn’t anything to do with politics, but was the colour of dress.

Was it black and blue or white and gold?

A dress that the mother of a bride-to-be in Scotland was thinking of wearing to the ceremony ended up taking over the internet in a way that few things ever had or ever will.

Whilst these nails won’t be going anywhere near as viral, they’ve still split opinion.

In the comments, one person wrote: “It’s green, like a sagey colour.”

“Green, like a pistachio,” a second said.

But others landed in the blue corner, with someone writing: “It’s 100 per cent blue. Without a doubt!”

Another commented: “That’s blue all day long.”

And a third camp of fence-sitters decided that it was just somewhere in the middle.

“It’s like somewhere close to a teal, a mixture of green and blue,” one person wrote.

Going back to the iconic white and gold/blue and black dress, a scientist did explain why people saw The Dress in different ways.

You can read all about that here.

And for the record, it was definitely white and gold, and those nails are definitely blue.

