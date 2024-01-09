Search icon

News

09th Jan 2024

Builders smash up concrete driveway after homeowner refuses to pay them

Joseph Loftus

‘This is what happens’

A homeowner in Australia recently saw her brand-new driveway get smashed to smithereens after she allegedly refused to pay the builders for their work.

The action was carried away by tradesman Jesse Crowe of Queensland after they’d worked to lay down a new driveway for a customer who they say wouldn’t pay.

Crowe previously spoke with the homeowner, Viola, to negotiate a price of $6000AUD for the job which involved creating a new surface for the driveway which was attached to the side of their home.

While Viola paid the initial $2,500AUD she allegedly refused to pay the remaining $3,500AUD when she got into a dispute with Crowe about the quality of the job as well as their apparent lack of rubbish removal.

Speaking to 7News, Viola claims that she was threatened by Crowe after complaining about the driveway.

She said: “[They said] ‘you pay now or we will smash the concrete.”

Viola also said that she would’ve paid the workers but they “refused to finish the job”.

She said: “They did what they wanted, not what I wanted.”

When Crowe and his gang realised that they wouldn’t be getting paid for the driveway, he created a video to show “what happens when you don’t pay for works carried out at your place”.

With a co-worker, Crowe can be seen lifting a pick-axe up above his head before smashing it down into the concrete, creating a huge hole in the new drive.

Himself and a few workers then continue the move up and down the driveway leaving it uneven and smashed to bits.

The person behind the camera can be heard saying: “You should have paid. And it’s going to cost more to get it all dug up, taken away and poured again.

“Didn’t want to pay? This is what happened.”

Crowe also spoke to 7News saying that he’d been in the trade for a long time and had always done the right thing.

He added: “They don’t want to pay, at the end of the day, what are you going to do?” Crowe said that he just wants to get paid at the end of the day and doesn’t like “destroying his work”.

Who do you thinks in the right?

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Wales and Lions legend JPR Williams dies aged 74

Wales and Lions legend JPR Williams dies aged 74

By Charlie Herbert

FA Cup Fourth Round draw: Spurs to face holders Man City

FA Cup

FA Cup Fourth Round draw: Spurs to face holders Man City

By Callum Boyle

Sunderland gave Newcastle fans free pints after major error

Football

Sunderland gave Newcastle fans free pints after major error

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Jeremy Corbyn claims he’s a ‘proud Welshwoman’ in congratulatory tweet

Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn claims he’s a ‘proud Welshwoman’ in congratulatory tweet

By JOE

There have been some alarming claims about England fans taunting children in France

England fans

There have been some alarming claims about England fans taunting children in France

By Carl Anka

Kim Kardashian backs clemency petition for trucker with 110 year jail sentence

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian backs clemency petition for trucker with 110 year jail sentence

By Charlie Herbert

Mum of teen who died after lungs collapsed issues warning against vaping

Mum of teen who died after lungs collapsed issues warning against vaping

By Joseph Loftus

Danny DeVito is the 5th hottest man on the planet, says poll

Hot men

Danny DeVito is the 5th hottest man on the planet, says poll

By Kieran Galpin

Patrick Dempsey voted People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive 2023

Patrick Dempsey voted People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive 2023

By JOE

Golden Globes host responds to Taylor Swift’s ‘extremely awkward’ reaction to his joke about her

Golden Globes

Golden Globes host responds to Taylor Swift’s ‘extremely awkward’ reaction to his joke about her

By Stephen Porzio

Thousands of people across the UK are ‘ill with cold and cough-like symptoms’ that just won’t clear up

cold

Thousands of people across the UK are ‘ill with cold and cough-like symptoms’ that just won’t clear up

By Charlie Herbert

Franz Beckenbauer: Football world pay tribute to legend following death

Football

Franz Beckenbauer: Football world pay tribute to legend following death

By Callum Boyle

Dubai crowned the world’s most overrated holiday location

Dubai crowned the world’s most overrated holiday location

By Nina McLaughlin

Franz Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Football

Franz Beckenbauer dies aged 78

By Callum Boyle

Stranger Things fans point out cast spoiler as Netflix announces season 5 is filming

Netflix

Stranger Things fans point out cast spoiler as Netflix announces season 5 is filming

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Premier League reject is Europe’s best creator this season

Angel Di Maria

Premier League reject is Europe’s best creator this season

By Tom Victor

Gerard Pique has brilliant sarcastic response to Real not giving Barcelona a guard of honour

Barcelona

Gerard Pique has brilliant sarcastic response to Real not giving Barcelona a guard of honour

By Wil Jones

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang linked with shock move to end Chelsea nightmare

Chelsea

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang linked with shock move to end Chelsea nightmare

By Callum Boyle

Can you name the international teams these Real Madrid players represented?

La Liga

Can you name the international teams these Real Madrid players represented?

By Ben Kiely

Mark Clattenburg gets more attention than he’d like after FA Cup controversy

Connor Wickham

Mark Clattenburg gets more attention than he’d like after FA Cup controversy

By Tom Victor

New details of Peaky Blinders series five have just been released

Peaky Blinders

New details of Peaky Blinders series five have just been released

By Paul Moore

Load more stories