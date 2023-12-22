Search icon

22nd Dec 2023

Wham!’s Last Christmas reaches Christmas number one for the first time

Nina McLaughlin

A festive favourite has reached the top spot

The Christmas number one has finally been decided, and after nearly 40 years, Wham! have made it with their classic track Last Christmas.

Now, you may be thinking, but surely that song has been number one some point before?

You would be right, it has impressively reached the top spot twice in the last three years, but never on Christmas week.

Having originally made it to number two on the charts back in 1984, it’s about time that the classic track hit number one.

The song was up against some stiff competition, with Sam Ryder having put in a good effort with his Amazon exclusive track You’re Christmas To Me.

Fairytale of New York by The Pogues featuring Kirsty MacColl was also a strong contender following the passing of the band’s lead singer Shane MacGowan earlier this month.

As always, Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You was also thought to be in with a chance, but alas it failed to top the truly inescapable Last Christmas.

Wham!’s victory marks the end of YouTuber group LadBaby’s five-year reign at the top of the Christmas number one tree. The duo decided to sit this year’s race out,

