Waitress rages after tourists leave 10% tip on £570 bill for perfect service

Tipping culture is a lot different over the pond

A waitress has been left furious after a couple left her just a 10% tip on a £570 bill.

“This table just left $70 on a $700 check after chilling for hours,” she wrote on Twitter.

“My manager even asked about their service and they were over the moon about my service so he explained the customary tip is 20 per cent and they were like ‘OK’ and left.”

She continued: “Oh God I already know that this is going to get the most insufferable ‘tipping isn’t mandatory, just get a new job or magically change the laws overnight, I am such a genius to say this’ type of replies imaginable.”

Rather unsurprisingly, her tweet caused a lot of discourse in response.

Only Americans would complain about a $70 tip,” one person wrote.

A second put: “Your beef should be with your boss and your country’s outdated, nonsensical tipping system.”

While a third said: “If the bill is $700, then you have every right to complain about a $70 tip if you’re an American waiter. And one should learn the tipping customs of places one is visiting.”

The Post Office’s travel advice for America states that tourists should expect to “tip in almost every transactional situation”.

“As in all countries, it’s polite to tip porters, taxi drivers and the people cleaning your hotel room the expected tip is much smaller than the standard in bars and restaurants.”

However, they add: “If the service has been poor, don’t hesitate to hold back on the tip. As in the UK, it’s meant to be a reward for good service.”