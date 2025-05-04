Search icon

News

04th May 2025

Vladimir Putin says he hopes ‘nuclear weapons won’t be needed’ in Ukraine

Dan Seddon

A three-day ceasefire will go ahead next week

The president of Russia hopes nuclear weapons “will not be required” in the country’s conflict with Ukraine.

Three years since his forces launched a full-scale invasion on Ukraine, Vladimir Putin appeared on a Russian state TV film this weekend in celebration of his quarter-century reign.

“They wanted to provoke us so that we made mistakes,” he began, positioned beside a portrait of Tsar Alexander III.

“There has been no need to use [nuclear] weapons… and I hope they will not be required. We have enough strength and means to bring what was started in 2022 to a logical conclusion with the outcome Russia requires.”

Elsewhere in the film, the 72-year-old was seen handing chocolate and milk to Kremlin correspondent Pavel Zarubin in his kitchen.

“I don’t feel like some kind of politician,” Putin added, addressing his 25 years in power. “I continue to breathe the very same air as millions of Russian citizens. It is very important. God willing that it continues as long as possible. And that it doesn’t disappear.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin grimaces during the Great Heritage – Common Future Forum, a Russian-Belarusian meeting, dedicated to the anniversary of the Battle of Stalingrad. (Contributor/Getty Images)

This comes after Putin’s Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed his enemies were “preparing something” in Belarus while speaking at a summit held in Poland earlier in the week.,

Despite avoiding the specifics, he did share: “This summer Russia is preparing something there, under cover of military exercises. This is how its new attacks usually start.”

Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi was also critical of Russia’s activity in light of the upcoming three-day ceasefire.

“Despite loud statements about readiness to cease fire for the May holidays, the occupiers have significantly increased the intensity of combat actions, focusing their main efforts on the Pokrovsk direction,” he revealed.

Topics:

Nuclear weapons,Russia,Ukraine,Vladimir Putin,Volodymyr Zelenskyy

RELATED ARTICLES

Donald Trump says ‘no one did more than US’ to win World War Two

Donald Trump

Donald Trump says ‘no one did more than US’ to win World War Two

By Sean Crosbie

Russia returns journalist’s body without ‘eyeballs or brain’, report says

Russia

Russia returns journalist’s body without ‘eyeballs or brain’, report says

By Nina McLaughlin

Zelenskyy warns that Russia is ‘preparing something’ this summer

Russia

Zelenskyy warns that Russia is ‘preparing something’ this summer

By Dan Seddon

MORE FROM JOE

Man deliberately bitten 200 times by snakes to produce ‘super antivenom’

Animals

Man deliberately bitten 200 times by snakes to produce ‘super antivenom’

By Dan Seddon

Doctor shares side effects of Botox after injecting only one side of her face

Botox

Doctor shares side effects of Botox after injecting only one side of her face

By Dan Seddon

Police foil bomb plot targeting biggest-ever Lady Gaga concert

Crime

Police foil bomb plot targeting biggest-ever Lady Gaga concert

By Dan Seddon

Warning issued over Googling four words that may lead to police turning up at your house

Google

Warning issued over Googling four words that may lead to police turning up at your house

By Sean Crosbie

Small plane crashes into residential neighbourhood killing all onboard

Plane Crash

Small plane crashes into residential neighbourhood killing all onboard

By Dan Seddon

Tourist bitten by crocodile at zoo after mistaking it for a statue

World News

Tourist bitten by crocodile at zoo after mistaking it for a statue

By Sean Crosbie

Man deliberately bitten 200 times by snakes to produce ‘super antivenom’

Animals

Man deliberately bitten 200 times by snakes to produce ‘super antivenom’

By Dan Seddon

Doctor shares side effects of Botox after injecting only one side of her face

Botox

Doctor shares side effects of Botox after injecting only one side of her face

By Dan Seddon

Police foil bomb plot targeting biggest-ever Lady Gaga concert

Crime

Police foil bomb plot targeting biggest-ever Lady Gaga concert

By Dan Seddon

Warning issued over Googling four words that may lead to police turning up at your house

Google

Warning issued over Googling four words that may lead to police turning up at your house

By Sean Crosbie

Small plane crashes into residential neighbourhood killing all onboard

Plane Crash

Small plane crashes into residential neighbourhood killing all onboard

By Dan Seddon

Tourist bitten by crocodile at zoo after mistaking it for a statue

World News

Tourist bitten by crocodile at zoo after mistaking it for a statue

By Sean Crosbie

MORE FROM JOE

Scientist who predicted Covid says what source of next pandemic will be

Animals

Scientist who predicted Covid says what source of next pandemic will be

By Dan Seddon

Five people survive 36 hours in alligator-infested swamp after Amazon plane crash

Animals

Five people survive 36 hours in alligator-infested swamp after Amazon plane crash

By Dan Seddon

A brilliant hidden gem crime thriller movie is on TV tonight

Film 4

A brilliant hidden gem crime thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Sean Crosbie

Fourteen children arrested after boy, 14, dies in fire

gateshead

Fourteen children arrested after boy, 14, dies in fire

By Sean Crosbie

The Premier League: Follow all of the action in our live hub

Chelsea

The Premier League: Follow all of the action in our live hub

By Harry Warner

Pope Francis had less than £100 to his name when he died

Pope Francis

Pope Francis had less than £100 to his name when he died

By Sean Crosbie

Load more stories