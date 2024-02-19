Search icon

19th Feb 2024

Viewers go crazy for Miss Nepal as she makes Miss Universe history

Nina McLaughlin

Miss Nepal has been praised after she made history in the Miss Universe competition

The 72nd Miss Universe competition took place last year, and the show was full of firsts.

However, one standout was Miss Nepal, who made history to be the first ever plus size woman to grace the stage at the Miss Universe competition.

Jane Dipika Garrett won the title for her home country last year, and went on to represent her nation at the Gimnasio Nacional José Adolfo Pineda in San Salvador, El Salvador.

Sheynnis Palacios from Nicaragua came first in the competition, with Anntonia Porsild from Thailand coming second and Australia’s Moraya Wilson placing third.

However, Garrett’s historical partaking in the event made huge waves on social media, and has won the 22-year-old huge praise.

She spoke out about how it felt to be such a trailblazer in the competition.

“As a curvy woman who doesn’t follow certain beauty standards, I’m here to represent all women,” she said, per Indy 100.

“I think success varies depending on each person. For me, to be on this stage and to speak my truth is something that matters a lot.”

She added: “A few years ago, I was a very insecure person and had very low self-esteem. Now, I love myself, and that’s success to me.”

Garrett ended up finishing within the top 20 after becoming a favourite among fans on social media.

She took to Instagram to thank her followers, writing: “Top 20 baby! I’m grateful to all my fans and people who supported me.”

Her comments section is full of fans sharing their praise for her groundbreaking participation.

“You made all girls around the world more confident in themselves. Thank you,” one person put.

A second said: “Well performed at Miss Universe. You really broke all the barriers and promoted the real inclusivity rather than an agenda. Keep it up.”

While a third put: “A queen making history! We love to see it. Thank you for representing woman so beautifully.”

“Jane Dipika Garrett, you’ve broken barriers. Many women around the world see themselves in you. Congrats on Top 20, my sentimental fave,” a fourth penned.

