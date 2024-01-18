Viewers are saying this horror series is ‘too terrifying to finish’

All episodes from the latest season are available to watch right now

Without giving anything away, FROM deals with a very small town is filled with people who have no idea how they got there, and there is no real way to escape.

If you drive down the road, you’ll simply wind up straight back in the town again, inexplicably going around in circles.

Also, each and every night, the town is plagued by shapeshifting vampiric creatures, who kill and eat anyone they cross paths with.

The first season ending on a number of colliding cliffhangers, leaving us all wondering what might happen next.

Viewers took to social media to share their horror and awe about the spooky series.

“I haven’t watched anything that’s as scary and creepy as #FROM . this show is absolutely scary, but i’m a mystery and sci-fi nerd, so I will soldier on,” one person wrote.

A second put: “Just watched the first two episodes of #FROM Won’t be getting any sleep tonight now!”

While a third said: “I don’t know who did the concept art/creature design/special makeup/cg for the monsters in ‘From’ but DAMN. They’re terrifying.”

All of FROM Season 2 is available to binge right now

Despite the first season scoring an incredible 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, by all accounts, the second season has been reviewed even better:

Bloody Disgusting – “Its full-throttle pacing, incredibly high stakes, enigmatic horrors, and an immensely talented cast exploring the murky grey areas of morality make for one of the most thrilling horror series that shouldn’t be missed.”

JoBlo – “The second season of the thriller series is a substantial improvement over the first and earns comparisons to Lost.”

Forbes – “I can’t imagine a better, more satisfying end to Season 2 – but my god, the wait for Season 3 is going to be painful.”

