Urgent warning issued over ‘Labubo dolls’ with fears they could kill

Some are not being manufactured ‘in accordance with stringent toy safety legislation’

Labubu knockoffs have caught the attention of Trading Standards due to potential dangers.

Known as ‘Labubo dolls’, these collective accessories were just recently linked to demonic possession and now their reputations are taking a further kicking.

According to North East Lincolnshire Council, their loose parts are serious choking hazards to children, while the products themselves do not feature legally required safety labelling like the Conformité Européenne (CE) or UK Conformity Assessed (UKCA) marks.

The Mirror reports how multiple seized Labubo’s broke apart very easily too, pulling into question their stitching quality.

“We are issuing this urgent warning to consumers, to remain vigilant when purchasing these highly sought-after collectables and to report any concerns about the safety of toys they have bought or seen on sale to us,” said North East Lincolnshire councillor Ron Shepherd in a statement.

Close-up detail view of a pastel pink “Dada” Labubu fluffy monster plush doll (Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

“These copycat toys have been flooding the UK market and have found their way to North East Lincolnshire too. As they are often cheaper, they might seem like a bargain compared to the genuine versions; however, they can be dangerous if they have not been manufactured in accordance with stringent toy safety legislation.

“Our Trading Standards officers are constantly on the lookout for products which contravene safety legislation, and they will continue their diligent work to ensure counterfeit and unsafe products are removed from the North East Lincolnshire marketplace.”

For those shoppers wanting to tell the difference between authentic Labubu’s and their dodgy replicas, it’s best to start with the packaging.

The real thing boasts high-quality packaging complete with embossed logos and secure seals. Look for clean and consistent paintwork on the plush charms as well, while genuine articles should feature serial numbers and official Pop Mart/Kasing Lung stickers.

And of course it’s all about the pricing; Labubu’s typically come in at the £25 figure, although larger versions can cost up to £85.