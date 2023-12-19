Universal Studios set to open ‘huge 500 acre theme park in the UK’

The UK could be in for a massive new project

Us Brits have long wished for a theme park on the same scale as Walt Disney World or Universal’s Orlando Resort.

However, it seems that our wish might finally come true. Rumours are swirling that Universal Studio owners Comcast and NBC are going to open their very own theme park right here in the UK.

The domain names UniversalStudiosGreatBritain.com and UniversalGreatBritain.com seem to be registered, and have been so since September earlier this year.

The Sun also reports that around 500 acres of land has allegedly been purchased by Comcast near Bedford.

Comcast’s latest financial report claims that they have spent $271 million (£214m) “associated with the acquisition of land for potential theme park expansion”.

The outlet also reports that Comcast has invested in Cloud Wing UK Limited – a construction company who are said to have a huge brownfield site in Kempston Hardwick, Bedfordshire.

All sounding pretty sus, right?

Orlando Park Stop, who run a theme park blogging site, have said that Universal has “expressed a desire to branch out and bring new theme parks and themed experiences to new locations around the world”.

“In total, it seems as though the company has acquired around 500 acres (or 200 hectares) of total land in Bedford, England.

“This site in Bedford, which we believe is where Comcast will be building their new Universal Studios Great Britain, is about 46 miles north of London.”

Twitter account The Main Street also sparked excitement after sharing a mock-up of what the park may look like.

✨ Universal Rumours



As you may have seen by now, there have been newly released rumours about a Universal Great Britain resort. I’ve been following these for some weeks now, and now me and @aalllllyyyyyy are sharing a first look at a concept art for this project.



(1/4) pic.twitter.com/jRmobsWYkQ — TheMainStreetNews (@TMainStreetNews) December 18, 2023

“The concept art is, at least, 11 months old and probably isn’t up-to-date, but it still is a first look at this possible new Universal Resort in Europe,” they wrote alongside the image.

“Currently, there’s a lot of misinformation and speculation, so take everything you see with a grain of salt. This isn’t a confirmation in any way, there have been plenty of cancelled Universal projects, but hopefully this won’t join that list.”