Search icon

News

19th Dec 2023

Universal Studios set to open ‘huge 500 acre theme park in the UK’

Nina McLaughlin

The UK could be in for a massive new project

Us Brits have long wished for a theme park on the same scale as Walt Disney World or Universal’s Orlando Resort.

However, it seems that our wish might finally come true. Rumours are swirling that Universal Studio owners Comcast and NBC are going to open their very own theme park right here in the UK.

The domain names UniversalStudiosGreatBritain.com and UniversalGreatBritain.com seem to be registered, and have been so since September earlier this year.

The Sun also reports that around 500 acres of land has allegedly been purchased by Comcast near Bedford.

Comcast’s latest financial report claims that they have spent $271 million (£214m) “associated with the acquisition of land for potential theme park expansion”.

The outlet also reports that Comcast has invested in Cloud Wing UK Limited – a construction company who are said to have a huge brownfield site in Kempston Hardwick, Bedfordshire.

All sounding pretty sus, right?

Orlando Park Stop, who run a theme park blogging site, have said that Universal has “expressed a desire to branch out and bring new theme parks and themed experiences to new locations around the world”.

“In total, it seems as though the company has acquired around 500 acres (or 200 hectares) of total land in Bedford, England.

“This site in Bedford, which we believe is where Comcast will be building their new Universal Studios Great Britain, is about 46 miles north of London.”

Twitter account The Main Street also sparked excitement after sharing a mock-up of what the park may look like.

“The concept art is, at least, 11 months old and probably isn’t up-to-date, but it still is a first look at this possible new Universal Resort in Europe,” they wrote alongside the image.

“Currently, there’s a lot of misinformation and speculation, so take everything you see with a grain of salt. This isn’t a confirmation in any way, there have been plenty of cancelled Universal projects, but hopefully this won’t join that list.”

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Warning to people set to receive bottles of Baileys on Christmas Day

Warning to people set to receive bottles of Baileys on Christmas Day

By Nina McLaughlin

Company offers workers 130% of their salary as a bonus if they run 2 miles everyday

Company offers workers 130% of their salary as a bonus if they run 2 miles everyday

By Nina McLaughlin

Anfield named best Premier League stadium for atmosphere

Football

Anfield named best Premier League stadium for atmosphere

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Prince Harry opens up about his mental health and how he dealt with the death of Diana

Prince Harry opens up about his mental health and how he dealt with the death of Diana

By Declan Cashin

Queen’s coffin seen for the first time as monarch leaves Balmoral forever

Queen Elizabeth II

Queen’s coffin seen for the first time as monarch leaves Balmoral forever

By April Curtin

Andrew Neil reportedly ready to quit GB News

Andrew Neil

Andrew Neil reportedly ready to quit GB News

By Kieran Galpin

Priti Patel criticised for refusing to condemn Donald Trump in Sky News interview

Donald Trump

Priti Patel criticised for refusing to condemn Donald Trump in Sky News interview

By Reuben Pinder

George Bush Senior has died at the age of 94

George Bush Sr

George Bush Senior has died at the age of 94

By Simon Lloyd

Celebrity Big Brother will officially return next year

Celebrity Big Brother will officially return next year

By Joseph Loftus

Terrifying creature that ‘looks like it’s from movie Teeth’ spotted in UK river

Terrifying creature that ‘looks like it’s from movie Teeth’ spotted in UK river

By Steve Hopkins

Roy Keane told to ‘get a life’ by Liverpool legend after Van Dijk comments

Football

Roy Keane told to ‘get a life’ by Liverpool legend after Van Dijk comments

By Callum Boyle

The 2023 quiz of the year

2023

The 2023 quiz of the year

By Jack Peat

Chicken Run viewers notice incredibly suspicious looking ‘chicken’

Chicken Run viewers notice incredibly suspicious looking ‘chicken’

By Nina McLaughlin

Nuno Espirito Santo set to replace Steve Cooper as Nottingham Forest boss

Football

Nuno Espirito Santo set to replace Steve Cooper as Nottingham Forest boss

By Callum Boyle

Guinness launch new boots that leave ‘foot pints’ in the snow

Boots

Guinness launch new boots that leave ‘foot pints’ in the snow

By Jack Peat

MORE FROM JOE

How much do you remember about movies released during the Euro 96 summer?

1996

How much do you remember about movies released during the Euro 96 summer?

By Declan Cashin

US Powerlifting monster squats a record 425kg

America

US Powerlifting monster squats a record 425kg

By Ben Kenyon

Steven Avery’s lawyer opens a can of worms in the ‘Making a Murderer’ case

Making A Murderer

Steven Avery’s lawyer opens a can of worms in the ‘Making a Murderer’ case

By Tony Cuddihy

Seth Rogen has ‘no plans’ to work with James Franco again after sexual misconduct allegations

Entertainment

Seth Rogen has ‘no plans’ to work with James Franco again after sexual misconduct allegations

By Danny Jones

Marcus Rashford tells kids to ‘dream big’ as he guest edits the Beano

Football

Marcus Rashford tells kids to ‘dream big’ as he guest edits the Beano

By Jack Peat

World’s fattest cat on mission to lose weight after trolls hit out at owners

Animals

World’s fattest cat on mission to lose weight after trolls hit out at owners

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories