15th Sep 2025

UK to deploy fighter jets in response to ‘aggression from Vladimir Putin’

Nina McLaughlin

“Russia’s reckless behaviour is a direct threat to European security.”

RAF fighter jets are being deployed to Poland for air defence missions as part of a NATO mission, the government has announced.

It comes after Russian drones ‘repeatedly violated’ Polish air space last week, in a situation that Polish leader Donald Tusk described as ‘significantly more dangerous than all previous ones’.

Tusk claimed the incident brought Poland “the closest we have been to open conflict since World War Two”.

The Typhoons from Lincolnshire’s RAF Coningsby will be deployed alongside allied forces from Denmark, France and Germany to bolster NATO’s eastern defence.

The jets are due to be joined by Voyager air-to-air refuelling aircraft from RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

Keir Starmer said: “Russia’s reckless behaviour is a direct threat to European security and a violation of international law, which is why the UK will support NATO’s efforts to bolster its eastern flank through Eastern Sentry.

“These aircraft are not just a show of strength, they are vital in deterring aggression, securing NATO airspace, and protecting our national security and that of our allies.

“We will continue to stand firm in our support for Ukraine and ramp up the pressure on Putin until there is a just and lasting peace.”

The move comes after a meeting of the North Atlantic Council on Wednesday 10 September, after Poland requested ally consultations under Article 4 of the Washington Treaty.

Defence Secretary John Healey said: “Russia’s actions are reckless, dangerous, and unprecedented. They only serve to strengthen the unity of NATO. Just as we stand with Ukraine, we will stand with our Polish NATO allies in the face of Russian aggression.

“The UK is fully committed to playing its part in Eastern Sentry, increasing our military presence on NATO’s eastern flank even further.

“Our advanced Typhoon fighter jets will help deter Russian aggression and, where needed, defend NATO’s airspace, making Britain secure at home and strong abroad, the foundation of our Plan for Change.”

Topics:

NATO,Poland,Putin,RAF,Russia

