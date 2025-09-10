We’re closer to armed conflict than any time since Second World War, Poland says

“The situation is significantly more dangerous than all previous ones.”

Polish PM Donald Tusk has warned that Poland is the closest to armed conflict than any time since the end of the Second World War.

“There is no reason to claim that we are in a state of war… but the situation is significantly more dangerous than all previous ones,” he added.

It comes after Polish armed forces shot down Russian drones after they entered Nato airspace, in what Poland called an ‘unprecedented airspace violation’.

The nation scrambled its air defences, with the Polish army’s operational command saying the drones “posed a real threat” to Polish citizens.

“As a result of the attack by the Russian Federation on Ukrainian territory, there was an unprecedented violation of Polish airspace by drone-type objects,” they wrote on X.

Tusk said: “Last night the Polish airspace was violated by a huge number of Russian drones. Those drones that posed a direct threat were shot down.

“I am in constant communication with the secretary general of Nato and our allies.”

It marks the first time since the beginning of the war in Ukraine in 2022 that a member of the Nato has directly engaged Russian assets in its airspace.

The Polish military has since confirmed that its operations have ended.

“The operations of Polish and allied aviation related to violations of Polish airspace have concluded,” they wrote on X.

“The search and localisation of possible impact sites of objects that violated Polish airspace are ongoing.

“With the safety of citizens in mind, we urge that in the event of observing an unknown object or its debris, do not approach, touch, or move it.

“Such elements may pose a threat and contain hazardous materials. They must be thoroughly inspected by the appropriate services.”

Citizens in three regions along the Ukrainian border were urged to shelter at home, with local media reporting that one drone hit a residential building in the Lublin region.

The Lublin region is located in the east of Poland, and borders Belarus and Ukraine.

Polsat News reports that “the remains of a Russian drone fell on a residential house in the town of Wyryki Wola,” via Sky News.

Airspace above Poland’s major airport, Chopin International Airport in Warsaw, was closed, but has since reopened.