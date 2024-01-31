Search icon

31st Jan 2024

UK lottery player wins share of £123m EuroMillions jackpot

Charlie Herbert

UK lottery player wins share of £123m EuroMillions jackpot

They’re yet to come forward

A UK lottery ticketholder has landed a share of a £123 million EuroMillions jackpot – but the money hasn’t been claimed yet.

The winning ticket will share the jackpot with a fellow ticketholder in Spain, with each winner scooping £61,708,231.

The winning numbers were: 5, 10, 19, 27, 30 – while the Lucky Stars were 5 and 6.

Players have been urged to check their tickets to see if they are the first UK EuroMillions jackpot winner of the year.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, described it as an “amazing night.”

It’s not the only unclaimed EuroMillions prize from this year. A £1m prize from a ticket bought in Shropshire for the EuroMillions draw on January 16 is still yet to be claimed.

Carter has encouraged people who bought tickets to “look everywhere” such as in clothes pockets, bags, their car, wallets and purses.

Anyone not in possession of their ticket, but who believes they have a genuine claim to a prize, can still submit an application in writing within 30 days of a draw.

Friday’s jackpot is an estimated £14m.

