UK faces ‘fight of our times’ after far-right protest, Keir Starmer says

Keir Starmer has told his cabinet that we are ‘in the fight of our times’ against division, as seen at the far-right protest led by Tommy Robinson over the weekend.

He made the comments at a meeting on Tuesday, with No 10 also criticising billionaire Elon Musk, saying some Britons would feel intimidated by “calls to violence from foreign billionaire”.

Musk told crowds that “violence is coming” and “you either fight back or you die”.

According to a summary of a cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister said “that some of the scenes of police officers being attacked on Saturday, and a march led by a convicted criminal, were not just shocking but sent a chill through the spines of people around the country, and particularly many ethnic minority Britons”.

“He said we are in the fight of our times between patriotic national renewal and decline and toxic division,” the summary continued.

“He said the government must heed the patriotic call of national renewal, and that this was a fight that has to be won.”

The initial response from the government came from business secretary Peter Kyle, who said that the protest was “proof that we live in a country where free speech, free association, is alive and well”.

However, after Kyle’s comments sparked discontent among some Labour MPs, Starmer said in a statement that “we will never surrender” to those who use the English flag as a cover for violence.

“People have a right to peaceful protest. It is core to our country’s values,” he said in a statement issued to The Guardian.

“But we will not stand for assaults on police officers doing their job or for people feeling intimidated on our streets because of their background or the colour of their skin.”

He continued: “Britain is a nation proudly built on tolerance, diversity and respect. Our flag represents our diverse country and we will never surrender it to those that use it as a symbol of violence, fear and division.”

When asked why the government line changed following Kyle’s comments, a Starmer’s official spokesperson said: “Obviously, freedom of speech, freedom to march, is a core part of this country’s values.

“But what he’s saying is, when some people see a convicted criminal egged on by foreign billionaire calling for violence, some people are going to legitimately feel scared and intimidated. Some of that will be because of their background or the colour of their skin.”

At least 25 people were arrested following the ‘United the Kingdom’ march, which saw police officers face violence.

Met Police said 26 officers were injured, with four facing serious injuries. The injuries suffered ranged from broken teeth, concussion, a possible broken nose, a prolapsed disc and a head injury.

Police estimate that between 110,000 and 150,000 people attended the rally, which was organised by far-right activist Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.





