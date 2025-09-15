Search icon

Politics

15th Sep 2025

Keir Starmer condemns ‘inflammatory’ Elon Musk message to far-right protestors

Charlie Herbert

Elon Musk had told Tommy Robinson’s fans they must ‘fight or die.’

Keir Starmer has hit out at Elon Musk for the “dangerous and inflammatory language” used in a video message to protestors at a far-right rally.

On Saturday, an estimated 110,000-150,000 people descended on London to take part in the Unite The Kingdom march, organised by former EDL leader Tommy Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.

Part of the protest saw Tesla CEO Musk send a video message to those present.

In the message to protestors at the march, the billlionaire said they must “either fight or die.”

He said: “Whether you choose violence or not, violence is coming to you. You either fight back or you die. You either fight back or you die. And that’s the truth. “It’s only a matter of time till that happens to towns and villages. It will spread. And no one will have any peace.”

“If you weren’t under massive attack then people should go about their business. But unfortunately, if the fight comes to you, you don’t have a choice, you have to fight, you have to rally all of the people to fight for the future. If this doesn’t happen there won’t be a future.” 

The comments were quickly condemned by many, with some accusing Musk of inciting violence with his words.

Now, Prime Minister Keir Starmer has also condemned the comments.

In a statement, Number 10 said Musk’s words were “dangerous and inflammatory.”

A spokesperson for the prime minister said: “The UK is a fair, tolerant and decent country, and so the last thing the British people want is this sort of dangerous and inflammatory language, which threatens violence and intimidation on our streets. I don’t think the British public will have any truck with that kind of language.”

The Metropolitan Police has said 26 officers were injured in violence at the march, with casualties ranging from head injuries and concussions, to prolapsed discs and broken noses.

There were also accounts of the protesters crossing into ‘sterile areas’ and trying to fight with counter-protesters, somewhat flying in the face of claims that this was all meant to be a festival of free speech. In a statement issued by the Metropolitan Police, the level of violence was labelled ‘unacceptable’.

The Met said: “Many protesters came here intent on violence, confronting officers and engaging in physical violence, which was wholly unacceptable. The 25 arrests we have made so far are just the start, and those identified in the disorder can expect to face robust police action soon.

“We are hugely grateful to the officers who were deployed in Central London today, to those on duty in all 32 boroughs responding to 999 calls, and the 500 colleagues from across the country who stood alongside us in some very challenging circumstances.” 

Topics:

Elon Musk,keir starmer

RELATED ARTICLES

Keir Starmer issues statement after 150,000 people attend far-right protest

keir starmer

Keir Starmer issues statement after 150,000 people attend far-right protest

By JOE

Keir Starmer faces calls to cancel Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK

Donald Trump

Keir Starmer faces calls to cancel Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK

By Ava Keady

Here’s why you didn’t receive Emergency Alert as many Brits left baffled

Emergency Alert System

Here’s why you didn’t receive Emergency Alert as many Brits left baffled

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Nigel Farage admits breaking parliamentary rules

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage admits breaking parliamentary rules

By Charlie Herbert

Over 50,000 sign petition urging Nigel Farage to release tax returns

Nigel Farage

Over 50,000 sign petition urging Nigel Farage to release tax returns

By Charlie Herbert

Pro-Palestine protestors confront Trump at Washington DC restaurant

Donald Trump

Pro-Palestine protestors confront Trump at Washington DC restaurant

By JOE

Angela Rayner resigns from government after stamp duty row

News

Angela Rayner resigns from government after stamp duty row

By Sammi Minion

Donald Trump to rename the Department of Defense as the Department of War

America

Donald Trump to rename the Department of Defense as the Department of War

By Charlie Herbert

Democrat Congressman destroys ‘pro-Putin politician’ Farage in congressional hearing

Nigel Farage

Democrat Congressman destroys ‘pro-Putin politician’ Farage in congressional hearing

By Charlie Herbert

Ruben Amorim ‘could be offered way out’ of Man Utd as European giants consider move

Ruben Amorim ‘could be offered way out’ of Man Utd as European giants consider move

By Jacob Entwistle

NATO boss issues chilling warning as official says Russia ‘could strike London or Paris’ next

Drones

NATO boss issues chilling warning as official says Russia ‘could strike London or Paris’ next

By JOE

Lewis Capaldi ticket prices confirmed for his BST Hyde Park show

Affiliate

Lewis Capaldi ticket prices confirmed for his BST Hyde Park show

By Jonny Yates

News presenter apologises after saying mentally ill homeless people should be ‘killed’

Brian Kilmeade

News presenter apologises after saying mentally ill homeless people should be ‘killed’

By JOE

Busted star quits tour in shock statement day before first gig

Busted

Busted star quits tour in shock statement day before first gig

By Kat O'Connor

Shoppers find clever ‘space saving’ hack that’s ideal for drying clothes

Affiliate

Shoppers find clever ‘space saving’ hack that’s ideal for drying clothes

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

NATO is at war with Russia, Kremlin says

NATO

NATO is at war with Russia, Kremlin says

By Harry Warner

Who is favourite to replace Ruben Amorim at Manchester United?

Who is favourite to replace Ruben Amorim at Manchester United?

By JOE

Ricky Hatton’s family release heartbreaking statement after boxing legend’s death

News

Ricky Hatton’s family release heartbreaking statement after boxing legend’s death

By Nina McLaughlin

Christian Brueckner’s former associate ‘100% sure’ he kidnapped Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann

Christian Brueckner’s former associate ‘100% sure’ he kidnapped Madeleine McCann

By Erin McLaughlin

Amazon’s ‘excellent’ Android tablet given huge 50% discount in limited-time deal

Affiliate

Amazon’s ‘excellent’ Android tablet given huge 50% discount in limited-time deal

By Jonny Yates

Strictly stars Dianne Bushwell and Joe Sugg reveal they’re expecting first child

Baby

Strictly stars Dianne Bushwell and Joe Sugg reveal they’re expecting first child

By Erin McLaughlin

Load more stories