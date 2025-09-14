Search icon

News

14th Sep 2025

Keir Starmer issues statement after 150,000 people attend far-right protest

Nina McLaughlin

Keir Starmer has issued a statement after violence broke out at a rally organised by far-right activist Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.

“Our flag represents our diverse country and we will never surrender it to those that use it as a symbol of violence, fear and division.”

Keir Starmer has issued a statement after violence broke out at a rally organised by far-right activist Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.

At least 25 people were arrested following the ‘United the Kingdom’ march in London yesterday, which saw police officers face violence.

Met Police said 26 officers were injured, with four facing serious injuries.

The injuries suffered ranged from broken teeth, concussion, a possible broken nose, a prolapsed disc and a head injury.

Police estimate that up to 150,000 people attended the rally, and they said that violence escalated when the protest became too big to fit into Whitehall, and police tried to stop attendees from encircling counter-protest organised by Stand Up To Racism.

“When officers moved in to stop them they faced unacceptable violence,” police said in a statement.

“They were assaulted with kicks and punches. Bottles, flares and other projectiles were thrown.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has issued a statement in response to the protests.

“People have a right to peaceful protest. It is core to our country’s values,” he said in a statement issued to The Guardian.

“But we will not stand for assaults on police officers doing their job or for people feeling intimidated on our streets because of their background or the colour of their skin.”

He continued: “Britain is a nation proudly built on tolerance, diversity and respect. Our flag represents our diverse country and we will never surrender it to those that use it as a symbol of violence, fear and division.”

The protest was attended by Robinson, as well as other far-right figures Katie Hopkins and Laurence Fox.

Billionaire Elon Musk also addressed the crowds via video link, saying: “I really think that there’s got to be a change of government in Britain. You can’t – we don’t have another four years, or whenever the next election is, it’s too long. Something’s got to be done. There’s got to be a dissolution of parliament and a new vote held.”

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Tragic final video of Ricky Hatton shared days before his death

Ricky Hatton

Tragic final video of Ricky Hatton shared days before his death

By Nina McLaughlin

Fans concerned after Sir Elton John shares image of him in neck brace in hospital

Elton John

Fans concerned after Sir Elton John shares image of him in neck brace in hospital

By Erin McLaughlin

Emotional tributes pour in from boxing world as Ricky Hatton found dead aged 46

Ricky Hatton

Emotional tributes pour in from boxing world as Ricky Hatton found dead aged 46

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Thomas Skinner admits to cheating on his wife just weeks after they got married

Relationships

Thomas Skinner admits to cheating on his wife just weeks after they got married

By Nina McLaughlin

Ricky Hatton found dead at home aged 46

Ricky Hatton

Ricky Hatton found dead at home aged 46

By Nina McLaughlin

Schoolgirl put into isolation over Union Flag dress speaks at Tommy Robinson rally

Tommy Robinson

Schoolgirl put into isolation over Union Flag dress speaks at Tommy Robinson rally

By JOE

At least 25 arrests made after police officers attacked during Tommy Robinson rally

At least 25 arrests made after police officers attacked during Tommy Robinson rally

By JOE

Coldplay fans divided as Chris Martin dedicates song to Charlie Kirk’s family

charlie kirk

Coldplay fans divided as Chris Martin dedicates song to Charlie Kirk’s family

By JOE

How to get 50/1 odds on Man City to have 1 or more shots on target v Man Utd

Man City

How to get 50/1 odds on Man City to have 1 or more shots on target v Man Utd

By JOE

Thomas Skinner admits to cheating on his wife just weeks after they got married

Relationships

Thomas Skinner admits to cheating on his wife just weeks after they got married

By Nina McLaughlin

Ricky Hatton found dead at home aged 46

Ricky Hatton

Ricky Hatton found dead at home aged 46

By Nina McLaughlin

Schoolgirl put into isolation over Union Flag dress speaks at Tommy Robinson rally

Tommy Robinson

Schoolgirl put into isolation over Union Flag dress speaks at Tommy Robinson rally

By JOE

At least 25 arrests made after police officers attacked during Tommy Robinson rally

At least 25 arrests made after police officers attacked during Tommy Robinson rally

By JOE

Coldplay fans divided as Chris Martin dedicates song to Charlie Kirk’s family

charlie kirk

Coldplay fans divided as Chris Martin dedicates song to Charlie Kirk’s family

By JOE

How to get 50/1 odds on Man City to have 1 or more shots on target v Man Utd

Man City

How to get 50/1 odds on Man City to have 1 or more shots on target v Man Utd

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Mystery man who appeared to celebrate shooting of Charlie Kirk claims he chanted ‘USA to create a distraction’

charlie kirk

Mystery man who appeared to celebrate shooting of Charlie Kirk claims he chanted ‘USA to create a distraction’

By Joseph Loftus

Matador rushed to hospital after being gored and tossed around by tormented bull

Bullfight

Matador rushed to hospital after being gored and tossed around by tormented bull

By Sammi Minion

Significant aggression towards police as Unite the Kingdom march turns violent

Significant aggression towards police as Unite the Kingdom march turns violent

By Joseph Loftus

Police officers attacked as 100,000 Tommy Robinson supporters march on London

Police officers attacked as 100,000 Tommy Robinson supporters march on London

By Joseph Loftus

Chaos at major UK airport as one plane grounded and building evacuated in separate incidents

Chaos at major UK airport as one plane grounded and building evacuated in separate incidents

By Joseph Loftus

Noise blocking earphones designed specifically for sleeping get big discount

Affiliate

Noise blocking earphones designed specifically for sleeping get big discount

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories