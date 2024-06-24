UEFA may ban fans from drinking at the rest of Euro 2024

Enough is enough

UEFA could ban supporters from drinking alcohol for the remainder of Euro 2024 following several incidents of fans throwing plastic beer cups onto the pitch.

Croatia fans are the latest group of supporters to throw the plastic cups onto the pitch, with BBC commentator Jonathan Pearce highlighting the anti-social behaviour.

He said: “Players are experiencing plastic cups being thrown at the pitch and it’s happening more and more.

“I was speaking to some Germans yesterday and they were saying they won’t let it carry on. They will stop people drinking.”

The cups are available inside all Euro 2024 stadiums for a €3 deposit (£2.50) to keep.

Hooligans from the Croatian side started throwing beer glasses and other objects towards the media box and Italian fans below. Things are getting heated.@dw_sports#CROITA #EURo2024 pic.twitter.com/2QnJNTntWA — Ronit Borpujari (@RonitBorpujari) June 24, 2024

England fans have already been affected once

It wouldn’t be the first time England supporters had been prevented access to buying alcohol.

For their opening group game against Serbia, only low-percentage lager was served after the match was categorised as ‘high-risk’.

Those at the game in Gelsenkirchen were only allowed to buy two beers per person.

Gareth Southgate set to make one change to starting XI vs Slovenia

With England’s place in the knockout stages all-but-confirmed, there were whispers wondering if Gareth Southgate would make changes to his side.

Reports have claimed though that only one change to the starting XI will be made as Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to be replaced by Conor Gallagher – a substitute that has happened in both of the Three Lions’ games so far.

Luke Shaw meanwhile is still unavailable and remains unlikely to be fit for a last 16 fixture, regardless of the date.