19th Feb 2024

Trisha Goddard announces that she has incurable cancer

Nina McLaughlin

TV presenter Trisha Goddard has announced that she has incurable cancer

The star was first diagnosed with cancer back in 2008, but in a new interview the 66-year-old has revealed that it has returned and ‘won’t go away’.

“It’s not going to go away,” she told HELLO Magazine. “And with that knowledge comes grief, and fear. But I must keep enjoying what I have always enjoyed.”

The presenter shared that she found out her cancer had returned 19 months ago, and explained why she is now opening up about it.

“I can’t lie; I can’t keep making up stories. It gets to a stage, after a year and a half, when keeping a secret becomes more of a burden than anything else.”

“My worry is that people will start seeing me as a frail little thing, and that if (the news) got out, I’d be judged, or people would change the way they are with me, or that I wouldn’t work,” she continued.

“I’m a journalist; I don’t want to be ‘the story’. I don’t want to be interviewing someone and for them to say to me: ‘I’m so sorry.'”

The presenter is known for her work across shows such as You Are What You Eat and her talk show Trisha which aired from 1998 to 2010, as well as her appearances on Dancing on Ice and Loose Women.

Goddard took to Instagram to share another message about her diagnosis with her followers.

“Doing this is tough. .. I’ve been keeping a difficult secret for 19 months now, but like my new hairstyle – I can’t hide it anymore,” she wrote.

