Tributes paid after Olympian Melissa Hoskins dies and husband reportedly arrested

“It’s been a really dark week.”

The Australian cycling community has paid tribute to Melissa Hoskins after she died aged 32 years old.

Hoskins was a two-time Olympian, and a member of the 2015 team pursuit world championship winning quartet.

Top cyclists Grace Brown and Brodie Chapman have shared their heartbreak at their former colleage’s passing.

“It’s been a really dark week,” Brown said.

“The cycling community is struggling to comprehend it really.

“Personally, I’m just super-sad for Mel and her family, really thinking of them. It’s just a shadow over the summer of cycling.”

“It’s an absolute tragedy and my heart goes out to Mel’s family – with all my heart. It’s devastating,” Chapman added.

It has also been confirmed that there will be a minute’s silence before the start of the elite women’s road race at the Australian championships on Sunday.

Melissa Hoskins’ husband has reportedly been arrested

The cyclist’s death was announced last week after she was hit by a car on Saturday (December 30).

Her husband, fellow cyclist Rohan Dennis, has been reportedly charged with causing her death.

South Australia Police issued a statement confirming that a 33-year-old man had been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

They confirmed that the driver was known to the woman. He has been released on bail until March.

It has been widely reported in Australian media that the man and woman are Dennis and Hoskins.

The pair have 2 children together.

Hoskins’ family issued a statement saying that they were “overwhelmed” by the “outpouring of sadness and support”.

“Myself, Amanda, Jess and families are utterly devastated and still struggling to process what has happened,” they wrote.

“Not only have we lost a daughter and sister, her children have lost their mum, a freewheeling spirit, a giver with a big heart, patience and zest for life.

“She was the rock of their life and ours and we need to honour her memory so they can grow up knowing who she was, what she stood for and what she gave to everyone whose life she touched.”

They added: “In her short life, Melissa has had so many positive touch points in and around the world.”