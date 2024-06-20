Search icon

News

20th Jun 2024

Travis Scott has been arrested in Miami

Ryan Price

It’s not the first time the Sicko Mode rapper has had a run-in with the law.

Travis Scott has been arrested for disorderly intoxication and trespassing in Miami.

The 33-year-old was arrested by police at the Miami Beach Marina at 12:44am this morning.

The Houston-born artist posted a $650 bond – which includes $500 for the trespass charge, and $150 for disorderly intoxication – but it is unclear whether or not he has been released yet.

The mugshot shows a bleary-eyed and expressionless Scott, who is just days away from starting his international Circus Maximus stadium tour, which kicks off June 28 in the Netherlands. 

Last week, the multiple Grammy award winning artist was pictured enjoying some downtime on a yacht in St Tropez with his kids Stormi and Aire – both of whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

A week before that, Scott was allegedly involved in a brawl with Jenner’s previous ex Tyga, as well as Cher’s boyfriend Alexander Edwards.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 27: Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner attend the Travis Scott: “Look Mom I Can Fly” Los Angeles Premiere at The Barker Hanger on August 27, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix)

US Weekly reported that the trio had a shoving match onstage while appearing at an event hosted by nightclub tycoon Richie Akiva.

This morning’s arrest is another addition to a long list of issues that Scott has with the law.

He is currently facing a civil lawsuit after 10 people died during a crowd surge at his Astroworld concert in 2021. 

Those killed, who ranged in age from 9 to 27, died from compression asphyxia, which an expert likened to being crushed by a car.

He is set to be sued for $750 million over the tragedy.

Related Links:

Travis Scott sued for $750m over Astroworld tragedy

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott still haven’t named their seven-month-old son

Pregnant woman suing Travis Scott for death on unborn baby following Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott and Drake now facing $2B lawsuit over Astroworld

Topics:

Arrested,celebrity,Entertainment,Miami,News,Travis Scott

RELATED ARTICLES

Celine Dion cries as she videos herself trying to sing

celebrity

Celine Dion cries as she videos herself trying to sing

By Ryan Price

Woman is so sick of immigration she is considering moving to another country

Channel 4

Woman is so sick of immigration she is considering moving to another country

By Ryan Price

Serbia threaten to pull out of Euro 2024 risking chaos for England’s group

England

Serbia threaten to pull out of Euro 2024 risking chaos for England’s group

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Search for Jay Slater refocuses location on ‘key’ day for missing teenager

jay slater

Search for Jay Slater refocuses location on ‘key’ day for missing teenager

By Charlie Herbert

British man sues Apple after wife discovers messages to sex workers on family computer

Apple

British man sues Apple after wife discovers messages to sex workers on family computer

By Charlie Herbert

Just Stop Oil target Taylor Swift’s private jet in another spray paint protest

Just Stop Oil

Just Stop Oil target Taylor Swift’s private jet in another spray paint protest

By Ryan Price

Rishi Sunak set to become first prime minister in history to lose his seat at a general election

Conservative Party

Rishi Sunak set to become first prime minister in history to lose his seat at a general election

By Charlie Herbert

Portugal players accused of not passing to Cristiano Ronaldo in Czechia win

Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal players accused of not passing to Cristiano Ronaldo in Czechia win

By Callum Boyle

Mum of missing teen in Tenerife fears he has been ‘taken against his will’

British

Mum of missing teen in Tenerife fears he has been ‘taken against his will’

By Ryan Price

Sir Jim Ratcliffe gives damning verdict on Man Utd squad with no players of real value

Erik Ten Hag

Sir Jim Ratcliffe gives damning verdict on Man Utd squad with no players of real value

By Harry Warner

Search for Jay Slater refocuses location on ‘key’ day for missing teenager

jay slater

Search for Jay Slater refocuses location on ‘key’ day for missing teenager

By Charlie Herbert

People label Grease ‘misogynistic’ and ‘problematic’ after rewatching

Film

People label Grease ‘misogynistic’ and ‘problematic’ after rewatching

By Charlie Herbert

A very fun dystopian action thriller movie is on TV tonight

action

A very fun dystopian action thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

British man sues Apple after wife discovers messages to sex workers on family computer

Apple

British man sues Apple after wife discovers messages to sex workers on family computer

By Charlie Herbert

Euro 2024 Day Seven: All the major action and talking points

Albania

Euro 2024 Day Seven: All the major action and talking points

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

How to watch England v Denmark tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

Denmark

How to watch England v Denmark tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

By Harry Warner

What happens to England’s group if Serbia pull out of Euro 2024

England

What happens to England’s group if Serbia pull out of Euro 2024

By Ryan Price

Prime Video has just added one of the best modern thriller movies

Don't Breathe

Prime Video has just added one of the best modern thriller movies

By Stephen Porzio

Just Stop Oil target Taylor Swift’s private jet in another spray paint protest

Just Stop Oil

Just Stop Oil target Taylor Swift’s private jet in another spray paint protest

By Ryan Price

Rishi Sunak set to become first prime minister in history to lose his seat at a general election

Conservative Party

Rishi Sunak set to become first prime minister in history to lose his seat at a general election

By Charlie Herbert

Shannon Ryan wants to ‘punish’ Emma Dolan in ‘biggest fight of her career’

Boxing

Shannon Ryan wants to ‘punish’ Emma Dolan in ‘biggest fight of her career’

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories