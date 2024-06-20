Travis Scott has been arrested in Miami

It’s not the first time the Sicko Mode rapper has had a run-in with the law.

Travis Scott has been arrested for disorderly intoxication and trespassing in Miami.

The 33-year-old was arrested by police at the Miami Beach Marina at 12:44am this morning.

The Houston-born artist posted a $650 bond – which includes $500 for the trespass charge, and $150 for disorderly intoxication – but it is unclear whether or not he has been released yet.

The mugshot shows a bleary-eyed and expressionless Scott, who is just days away from starting his international Circus Maximus stadium tour, which kicks off June 28 in the Netherlands.

Last week, the multiple Grammy award winning artist was pictured enjoying some downtime on a yacht in St Tropez with his kids Stormi and Aire – both of whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

A week before that, Scott was allegedly involved in a brawl with Jenner’s previous ex Tyga, as well as Cher’s boyfriend Alexander Edwards.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 27: Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner attend the Travis Scott: “Look Mom I Can Fly” Los Angeles Premiere at The Barker Hanger on August 27, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix)

US Weekly reported that the trio had a shoving match onstage while appearing at an event hosted by nightclub tycoon Richie Akiva.

This morning’s arrest is another addition to a long list of issues that Scott has with the law.

He is currently facing a civil lawsuit after 10 people died during a crowd surge at his Astroworld concert in 2021.

Those killed, who ranged in age from 9 to 27, died from compression asphyxia, which an expert likened to being crushed by a car.

He is set to be sued for $750 million over the tragedy.

