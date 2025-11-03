Search icon

News

03rd Nov 2025

Train stabbing attack knifeman’s chilling message to passengers revealed

JOE

Passengers from the Huntingdon train attack have revealed the chilling message the knifeman shouted at passengers during the attack.

One eyewitness says he “almost looked possessed”

Passengers from the Huntingdon train attack have revealed the chilling message the knifeman shouted at passengers during the attack.

Eleven people were treated in hospital after the attack, with five having been discharged.

One ‘heroic’ train worker ‘who saved many lives’ is in a ‘critical but stable’ condition, Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander confirmed to Times Radio.

Police have charged a man with 10 counts of attempted murder after a mass stabbing onboard a train en route from Doncaster to London King’s Cross on November 1.

He is named as Anthony Williams, 32, from Peterborough.

He is charged with 10 counts of attempted murder in connection with the incident at Huntingdon, one count of actual bodily harm and one count of possession of bladed article, the British Transport Police says.

He is also charged with another count of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article in connection to a separate incident at Pontoon Dock DLR station on November 1.

Williams will appear at Peterborough Magistrates Court on Monday morning, police say.

Dayna Arnold, 48, who was on the train at the time told The Mirror of the horrific ordeal of seeing the knifeman stab ‘anyone he could find’.

“I looked back and saw the knifeman running so I slid down to the floor. He came at me with the knife and I begged ‘please don’t’.

“Then something shifted in his face and he just carried on. I feel very fortunate to still be alive.”

She went on to describe the chilling message he told her.

“Then a minute or so later he came back through, looked at me again and said ‘the devil’s not going to win’ and continued on.

“I was waiting cause I could still hear him in the carriage. I heard the doors open and ran off the train. I saw him take off running and then minutes later police rushed past me and I saw him get tasered by the taxi rank.”

Topics:

Huntingdon train attack,sensitive

RELATED ARTICLES

‘Heroic’ train worker injured in Huntingdon attack no longer in life-threatening condition

Huntingdon train attack

‘Heroic’ train worker injured in Huntingdon attack no longer in life-threatening condition

By JOE

LIVE: Nothing to suggest train stabbing attack is terror incident, police say

News

LIVE: Nothing to suggest train stabbing attack is terror incident, police say

By Harry Warner

Gordon Ramsay speaks out about tragic death of his son Rocky

Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay speaks out about tragic death of his son Rocky

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Hottest city in the world sees fish boil in the sea and birds drop from the sky

Climate Change

Hottest city in the world sees fish boil in the sea and birds drop from the sky

By JOE

Police surround plane at major airport after cabin crew find note in toilet

Police surround plane at major airport after cabin crew find note in toilet

By Joseph Loftus

Professional footballer among those injured in Huntingdon train stabbings

Professional footballer among those injured in Huntingdon train stabbings

By JOE

Irish sporting legend jailed for faking cancer using iPhone cable up his nose

GAA

Irish sporting legend jailed for faking cancer using iPhone cable up his nose

By Colmán Stanley

Hero who confronted Huntingdon train stabber issues defiant statement

Hero who confronted Huntingdon train stabber issues defiant statement

By Joseph Loftus

Donald Trump says he feels ‘badly’ for royal family after Andrew stripped of titles

News

Donald Trump says he feels ‘badly’ for royal family after Andrew stripped of titles

By Sammi Minion

Hottest city in the world sees fish boil in the sea and birds drop from the sky

Climate Change

Hottest city in the world sees fish boil in the sea and birds drop from the sky

By JOE

Police surround plane at major airport after cabin crew find note in toilet

Police surround plane at major airport after cabin crew find note in toilet

By Joseph Loftus

UCL Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Follow all the action here

Champions League

UCL Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Follow all the action here

By Sammi Minion

Reform’s big economic plans? Slash minimum wage for young people and bring back austerity

Headline

Reform’s big economic plans? Slash minimum wage for young people and bring back austerity

By Charlie Herbert

The FootballJOE Quiz #51: Famous Faces

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #51: Famous Faces

By Sammi Minion

Police investigating after Premier League player ‘threatened with gun’ in London

Police investigating after Premier League player ‘threatened with gun’ in London

By Jacob Entwistle

MORE FROM JOE

Hotel chain launches dog TV channel as two-thirds of pooch owners ‘dread’ bonfire night

Animals

Hotel chain launches dog TV channel as two-thirds of pooch owners ‘dread’ bonfire night

By JOE

Professional footballer among those injured in Huntingdon train stabbings

Professional footballer among those injured in Huntingdon train stabbings

By JOE

One of the saddest books of all time is available in the Kindle sale

Amazon

One of the saddest books of all time is available in the Kindle sale

By Kat O'Connor

Irish sporting legend jailed for faking cancer using iPhone cable up his nose

GAA

Irish sporting legend jailed for faking cancer using iPhone cable up his nose

By Colmán Stanley

Erik ten Hag shortlisted for sensational Premier League return

Football

Erik ten Hag shortlisted for sensational Premier League return

By Sammi Minion

Hero who confronted Huntingdon train stabber issues defiant statement

Hero who confronted Huntingdon train stabber issues defiant statement

By Joseph Loftus

Load more stories