Train stabbing attack knifeman’s chilling message to passengers revealed

One eyewitness says he “almost looked possessed”

Passengers from the Huntingdon train attack have revealed the chilling message the knifeman shouted at passengers during the attack.

Eleven people were treated in hospital after the attack, with five having been discharged.

One ‘heroic’ train worker ‘who saved many lives’ is in a ‘critical but stable’ condition, Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander confirmed to Times Radio.

Police have charged a man with 10 counts of attempted murder after a mass stabbing onboard a train en route from Doncaster to London King’s Cross on November 1.

He is named as Anthony Williams, 32, from Peterborough.

He is charged with 10 counts of attempted murder in connection with the incident at Huntingdon, one count of actual bodily harm and one count of possession of bladed article, the British Transport Police says.

He is also charged with another count of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article in connection to a separate incident at Pontoon Dock DLR station on November 1.

Williams will appear at Peterborough Magistrates Court on Monday morning, police say.

Dayna Arnold, 48, who was on the train at the time told The Mirror of the horrific ordeal of seeing the knifeman stab ‘anyone he could find’.

“I looked back and saw the knifeman running so I slid down to the floor. He came at me with the knife and I begged ‘please don’t’.

“Then something shifted in his face and he just carried on. I feel very fortunate to still be alive.”

She went on to describe the chilling message he told her.

“Then a minute or so later he came back through, looked at me again and said ‘the devil’s not going to win’ and continued on.

“I was waiting cause I could still hear him in the carriage. I heard the doors open and ran off the train. I saw him take off running and then minutes later police rushed past me and I saw him get tasered by the taxi rank.”