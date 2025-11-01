LIVE: Nine people in a life-threatening condition after stabbing on train in Cambridgeshire

01 November 21:47



We are aware of an incident involving one of our trains. Our immediate concern is for the welfare of our customers and crew who are on board. We are in the process of gathering all the details we can and are liaising with British Transport Police. — London North Eastern Railway (@LNER) November 1, 2025

Thirty offices, some armed, attended the scene, although no details about how many people have been injured has been released, how the severity of the incident.

In the wake of reports operator LNER urged passengers not to travel because of “major disruption”.

In a statement on X, the company wrote: “We are experiencing major disruption across the LNER route.”

“Emergency services are dealing with an incident at Huntingdon station, all lines are blocked.”

“Our advice is ‘Do Not Travel’. Please defer your travel where you can.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has since spoken out about the incident.

The appalling incident on a train near Huntingdon is deeply concerning.



My thoughts are with all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services for their response.



Anyone in the area should follow the advice of the police. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) November 1, 2025

He said in a post on X: “My thoughts are with all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services for their response. Anyone in the area should follow the advice of the police.”

The mayor of Peterborough and Cambridgeshire Paul Bristow also spoke out about the news.

He wrote on X: “Hearing reports of horrendous scenes on a train in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.

“Cambridgeshire Police are at the scene and two people have been arrested. Thoughts and prayers with everyone affected.”

We are currently responding to an incident on a train to Huntingdon where multiple people have been stabbed.



Officers are in attendance alongside @CambsCops and two people have been arrested.



Further updates will be shared here. — British Transport Police (@BTP) November 1, 2025

In a statement, Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 7.39pm with reports that multiple people had been stabbed on a train.

“Armed officers attended and the train was stopped at Huntingdon, where two men were arrested. A number of people have been taken to hospital.

“The incident remains ongoing and the A1307 has been closed as you approach the town centre.

“Officers are working with the BTP who are leading on the incident, and anyone with any information is urged to report this to us online.”

